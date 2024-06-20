Bump Reveal: Hailey Bieber Shows Off Pregnant Belly in Tiny Shorts During Modeling Shoot — See the Photos
Hailey Bieber's baby is starting their modeling journey quite young — while still in mommy's belly!
The brunette bombshell hasn't skipped a beat since announcing her pregnancy last month, as she's participated in numerous modeling campaigns for her brand, Rhode Skin, as well as a recent partnership with Saint Laurent.
In honor of the company's new pocket blush launch, Rhode shared behind-the-scenes photos of a campaign shoot done ahead of the makeup product's release.
The photos featured the star — who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber — and her adorable baby bump peeking out of tiny beige shorts.
Despite wearing a matching crewneck to cover her stomach, it was still clearly visible that the 27-year-old had a bun in the oven.
Rhode's latest product launch comes just days after the brand celebrated their second complete year as a company on Saturday, June 15.
"2 years of @rhode 😭 Feel so very grateful that I get to bring this world of rhode to life everyday with the most incredible team of extraordinary, talented people. So thankful beyond words for the support and the love shown… and we’re just getting started 😝 HBD rhode 🫶🏼💫," Hailey gushed alongside various photos from recent and previous campaigns.
Aside from continuing to build her own brand throughout her pregnancy, Hailey also hasn't stopped working with other companies.
As OK! previously reported, Hailey revealed earlier this month that she was secretly four months pregnant while shooting photos as the face of Saint Laurent's recent collaboration with Ray-Band.
"Shot this 4 months preggy with little bean in my belly," the mom-to-be admitted while re-sharing snaps of the campaign to her Instagram Story.
Hailey and her hubby have been overly excited to welcome their first child together.
Most recently, Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, even celebrated her son becoming a dad with a sweet Father's Day post emphasizing just how long the pop star has waited to become a parent.
"Happy Father’s Day Justin," the "Sorry" singer's mother expressed despite her daughter-in-law not yet giving birth. "You’ve always wanted to be a dad ever since I can remember. You have so much love to give. You’re gonna be the best daddy ever. You already are. LOVE YOU!! 🥰."
Hailey has also referred to Justin as a father already, as she commented "baby daddy" while gushing over selfies he shared to Instagram at the end of May.