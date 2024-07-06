OK Magazine
'Ecstatic' Hailey Bieber Is 'Soaking Up Every Moment of Her Pregnancy' as She and Justin 'Can't Wait for the Next Phase in Their Lives'

A photo of Hailey Bieber kissing her husband, Justin.
Source: @haileybieber/instagram
By:

Jul. 6 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, can't wait to meet their "Baby."

As the model's due date rapidly nears, the couple, their family, friends and fans are all eager to meet the little one.

hailey bieber leaving dinner charles west village
Source: mega

Hailey Bieber revealed she was pregnant in May.

"Hailey is ecstatic and soaking up every moment of her pregnancy," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the brunette bombshell, who revealed she was expecting back in May.

The Rhode Skin founder has been thriving while carrying her and Justin's first child.

"Overall, Hailey has been feeling great," a second insider confirmed, noting the lovebirds already know the baby's gender but have decided to keep it to themselves.

"She hasn’t stopped working and is finishing up her latest launch before she takes time off from traveling," the confidante continued of Hailey, who recently traveled to New York City with her husband in honor of Rhode Skin's first-ever pop-up store, which opened in line with the release of the brand's pocket-sized blush.

hailey bieber justin bieber leaving rhode popup
Source: mega

The model hasn't stopped working throughout her pregnancy journey.

Continuing to work on her business isn't the only thing she's been doing career-wise while pregnant either.

As OK! previously reported, Hailey revealed back in May that she was four months pregnant while modeling as the face of Saint Laurent's collaboration with Ray-Band.

While still dedicated to their jobs, Hailey and Justin, 30, are more than ready for baby Bieber's arrival.

"Their nursery is nearly finished," the first source revealed. "It’s a lot of neutral colors and it’s a classic design with a modern touch."

hailey bieber back pain pregnancy suffering justin
Source: @JUSTINBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

Hailey and Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2018.

MORE ON:
Hailey Bieber
While Justin has been open about wanting to become a dad for years, both insiders said timing feels just right for the parents-to-be.

"They’ve come a long way and are in a really great place right now," the second source gushed of the couple — who tied the knot in 2018.

"Justin has been so affectionate and loving toward Hailey and can’t wait for the next phase in their lives," the first source declared. "Their bond is stronger than ever."

The longtime lovers announced Hailey was pregnant back in May by sharing a video of the duo renewing their vows.

justin hailey bieber excited baby new chapter pregnant
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Baby Bieber should be arriving within the next few months!

In the clip, Hailey's adorable baby bump could be seen peeking through her white laced dress.

Since sharing her pregnancy with the world, Hailey has updated her fans with different cravings carrying a baby has brought her, as well as some unfortunate back pain she's been suffering with a bun in the oven.

Source: OK!

Us Weekly spoke to sources about Hailey's pregnancy journey.

