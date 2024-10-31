Justin Bieber Slapped With $380K Bill for Unpaid Property Tax on His Coachella Home Amid Rumored Financial Woes
Justin Bieber has to pay up.
According to records obtained by the U.S. Sun, the “Baby” singer, 30, was recently hit with a $380,349 bill for unpaid property taxes on his $16.6 million home in Coachella Valley.
The father-of-one — who welcomed son Jack with wife Hailey Bieber in August — was required to pay half of the bill by October 12 and must pay the other half by April 10, 2025, the paperwork indicated.
As OK! previously reported, the significant charge came after a report claimed the pop star has been contemplating taking legal action against his former managers for their alleged mishandling of his $300 million fortune.
The musician has been allegedly angry with his ex-employees for years due to their financial decisions. Though the exact amount of cash supposedly lost was not disclosed, it was allegedly a large figure.
According to the report, Justin and his team have been going back and forth about whether litigation is the best path forward. The musician’s current team is split on the matter.
Despite the alleged financial loss, Justin is worth an estimated $300 million — $200 million of which he made by selling his music catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital in January 2023.
The talk of the potential lawsuit came after Justin garnered attention for his former relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs following the music mogul’s arrest for racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution in September.
- Justin Bieber's Parents Should Have 'Protected' Pop Star From Disgraced Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Former Playboy Model Declares
- 10 Epic Onstage Celebrity Blunders: From Ariana Grande's 2015 Fall to Selena Gomez's 2016 Stage Mishap
- Justin Bieber Supports Wife Hailey at Rhode Party as Insider Claims Singer Is Struggling to 'Process' Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Scandal: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
After speculation swirled that Justin was an alleged victim of Sean, an insider shared the child star’s reaction to the allegations against the rapper.
Justin is "completely disgusted,” the source revealed, noting the heartthrob wants “nothing to do" with the 54-year-old.
"[Justin’s] been advised to stay as far away as possible from anything and everything related to Diddy," they added. "[He] is in a hard place mentally right now. He has such a history with Diddy and the allegations against him have been hard to process."
Though Justin is at the center of the drama, his "happiness being a dad has outweighed his anxiety about Diddy."
Now that Justin has Jack to worry about, another insider said the “Sorry” vocalist is “avoiding the Diddy situation at all costs” to “protect his family and stay away from it altogether.”
Despite suspicious clips of Sean and Justin resurfacing, the “Lonely” artist is focused on fatherhood.
“[Justin] knows they won’t ever get this time back and he won’t allow any of the Diddy news to impact these special moments,” the source stated.