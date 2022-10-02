Everything Hailey & Justin Bieber Have Said About Married Life

Despite tying the knot in 2018, Hailey said she never envisioned getting married at such a young age.

“When we got engaged I was 21 and he was 24,” the skincare mogul spilled during her recent appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I personally never thought I was gonna get married that young, like I always thought I would maybe be getting married now and I'm 25 now and I still think I'm really young,” she continued.

Although the model admits that “the timing was obviously very rapid and very fast,” when it came to her nuptials with Bieber, it seems their rush down the aisle was ultimately for the best.

”Four years past that, looking back on it, I totally get it. I'm like, 'Yeah, that seemed really drastic and really crazy,’” she explained. “But that was what we felt was a decision between the two of us and it felt correct for the two of us at the time and clearly we were right because here we are four years later.”