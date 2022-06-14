Justin Bieber Offers Health Update, Everything We Know About His Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

“Each day has gotten better,” Bieber continued, “and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I’m reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms.”

The "Holy" singer explained how his faith has given him the strength to weather this diagnosis. “I know this storm will pass but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME,” he preached.

“By this point in my life I realize storms come and go. Jesus continues to remind me that he is with me in the midst of the storm," Bieber captioned the social post.