Justin Bieber Kisses 7-Month-Old Son Jack in Cute New Photos as Singer Declares He and Wife Hailey 'Dedicated' Their Baby 'to Jesus'

In two of the photos, only the back of the new dad's head could be seen as he put his face close to the tot's, who put his tiny hands on the sides of Justin's face. The baby was lying down on a white blanket and wasn't wearing a shirt in the cozy photos.

"IT'S CUZ I AM A MANIAC 🥶🤷‍♀️ ... that we dedicated Jack Blues Bieber to Jesus," the "Boyfriend" crooner, 31, captioned the set of pictures, which also included a few selfies and an image of his wife, 28.