Justin Bieber Kisses 7-Month-Old Son Jack in Cute New Photos as Singer Declares He and Wife Hailey 'Dedicated' Their Baby 'to Jesus'
Justin Bieber is on daddy duty!
On the night of Wednesday, March 26, the singer uploaded a couple of adorable photos that showed him nuzzling his and wife Hailey Bieber's 7-month-old son, Jack.
In two of the photos, only the back of the new dad's head could be seen as he put his face close to the tot's, who put his tiny hands on the sides of Justin's face. The baby was lying down on a white blanket and wasn't wearing a shirt in the cozy photos.
"IT'S CUZ I AM A MANIAC 🥶🤷♀️ ... that we dedicated Jack Blues Bieber to Jesus," the "Boyfriend" crooner, 31, captioned the set of pictures, which also included a few selfies and an image of his wife, 28.
Fans couldn't get enough of the new photos, with one person writing in the comments section, "thank you for sharing more of little Jack with us."
"The baby kisses and those small hands 🥺😭," another penned, while a third said, "we love this beautiful family."
As OK! reported, an insider claimed the spouses may ditch the States to raise their child somewhere more peaceful, such as Justin's native country of Canada.
"Justin couldn’t wait to live in California when he was a kid. He moved here when he was 13, but a lot has happened to him since those early days," the source told a news outlet. "It’s no secret he’s been through a lot, and now that he’s a husband and father and has figured out that fame isn’t what he expected, he and Hailey are considering leaving the U.S."
If they do move, the source said the stars would still be in the U.S. often, especially for Hailey's modeling gigs.
"She’d travel back and forth for work projects, but it’s Justin who really wants to settle down and create a safe home environment for Jack and the other children they plan on having," the source explained.
"They don’t want their kids growing up in Los Angeles or New York," the insider noted. "They like how someone like George Clooney, who has a wife and kids, lives his life out of the spotlight in Italy."
While rumors have been swirling about the state of Justin's well-being due to his frequent posts smoking marijuana, his rep denied accusations that the pop star was abusing drugs.
The rep said the gossip was "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."