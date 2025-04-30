Justin Bieber Lusts Over Wife Hailey as Model Rocks Low-Cut Top in New Photoshoot Amid Rumors of Marriage Trouble
Hailey Bieber is still Justin Bieber's "Favorite Girl."
Though rumors have been swirling about the state of the couple's marriage, the singer publicly drooled over his wife when she uploaded a few new images from a photoshoot.
The model, 28, captioned the Instagram post with the emoji of a sun and of a city landscape, with the pictures featuring Hailey in a low-cut black halter top that was slightly cropped to show off her midriff. She paired the shirt with jeans and wore natural-looking makeup, with her brunette locks styled in loose waves.
"Um woah," Justin, 31, commented on the post, which featured Hailey doing a few different poses, giving a sultry stare in one and smiling in another.
Over the past month or two, social media users have voiced their concerns for the dad-of-one's well-being, as he often shares photos of himself smoking marijuana. Some people also believe his behavior could be taking a toll on their marriage, especially since the duo welcomed their first child, son Jack, in August 2024.
However, his rep denied the allegations, calling the whispers "negative, salacious and harmful narratives."
Nonetheless, drama occurred again earlier this month when a video showed the "Baby" vocalist smiling wide and kissing Sexyy Red on the cheek while celebrating her birthday. In addition, fans thought it was inappropriate for the pop star to be up and dancing while the birthday girl twerked beside him in skimpy attire.
However, when a fan commented on the post, "Justin don’t be smiling like that with his girl 😭," the rapper shut down any cheating gossip, replying, "Yes he do!!"
Justin also posted the video on his page, where he was called out by more Instagram followers for his questionable behavior.
"Why does he look happier with her than with Hailey 😂," one person said, while another penned, "Never seen a video of him trying to kiss Hailey like that…😂😂😂😂."
"Bro aren’t you married," noted a third fan, with a fourth writing, "He has so much fun when his wife isn’t around lol."
The Rhode skincare founder made it clear they're on good terms when she was named Beauty Innovator of the Year at The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Thursday, April 24.
"I want to thank my husband for supporting this dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on," Hailey gushed in her acceptance speech.
The stars married in 2018.