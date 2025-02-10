Justin Bieber All Smiles Alongside Wife Hailey After Model Shares Cryptic Message Amid Divorce Rumors: Photos
Justin Bieber is shutting down those divorce rumors once again!
The "Baby" singer took to Instagram to let fans know everything’s good between him and his wife, Hailey Bieber, after she posted a cryptic message on Saturday, February 8.
The next day, Justin shared a snap of himself and Hailey out to dinner with friends at Brooklyn’s Lucali in New York City, a night that reportedly took place on Thursday, February 6, per People.
In the photo, the two are all smiles, looking happy and relaxed, with Hailey gazing at the "One Less Lonely Girl" singer across a candlelit table filled with wine glasses and bottles.
As OK! previously reported, Hailey posted a series of stunning photos in a black pinstriped blazer and matching skirt, going braless to show off her figure. She completed the look with black heels, sheer tights and her signature soft pink lip.
“Some bits 🎀,” she captioned the sultry upload.
But one image in particular caught fans’ attention — a snapshot of cryptic text that read, “I am imperfect. I have been rejected. I still have purpose.”
Speculation about trouble in paradise has been swirling for a while now. Back in January, Justin’s Instagram account caused chaos when fans noticed he unfollowed Hailey, his wife of six years.
The "Love Me" singer quickly addressed the situation, posting a now-deleted Instagram Story that read, “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S--- is getting suss out here.” He followed her back shortly after.
Around the same time, Hailey subtly shut down the rumors as well by sharing a snap of herself holding a "Mrs. Bieber" tote bag. The beige bag, embroidered with green accents and her married name, was front and center — along with her massive diamond engagement ring.
A source close to the couple insists they’re stronger than ever after welcoming their son, Jack, in August 2024.
“Jack’s brought them closer together,” said a source, “but new parenthood is hard on all couples.”
Still, the source made one thing clear: “They want the world to know they are very much together."
With their recent social media posts, “they’re setting the record straight,” the insider added. “They want people to stop making assumptions about their marriage.”
The Biebers have faced public scrutiny since day one, which “was a lot to deal with in those early days, especially for Hailey, who felt a lot of insecurity over constant comparisons” to his ex Selena Gomez, according to the source.
Over the years, the pop star, 30, "has not been in the best headspace, but he’s continued to work through a lot and Hailey’s supported him,” the insider revealed. “She’s been a rock, and really shown a lot of strength amid adversity.”
“In the past, he’s asked her to work less and stay home more, but it just wasn’t making her happy,” the confidante explained. “The biggest shift for them has been finding a balance. She still goes out, travels and explores work opportunities, even when that doesn’t align with what Justin wants. He’s realized things are better when he doesn’t try to hold her back.”
For her part, the model previously said she's done with fans speculating about her marriage.
"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one," she told W Magazine in July 2024. "'Oh, they're falling apart. They hate each other. They're getting divorced.'”
“It's like people don't want to believe that we're happy,” she continued. “I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I've tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what's going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn't actually ever hurt any less."
Life & Style spoke to the source.