Justin Bieber All Smiles Alongside Wife Hailey After Model Shares Cryptic Message Amid Divorce Rumors: Photos

Justin Bieber is shutting down those divorce rumors once again!

The "Baby" singer took to Instagram to let fans know everything’s good between him and his wife, Hailey Bieber, after she posted a cryptic message on Saturday, February 8.

The next day, Justin shared a snap of himself and Hailey out to dinner with friends at Brooklyn’s Lucali in New York City, a night that reportedly took place on Thursday, February 6, per People.