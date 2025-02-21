Justin Bieber Declares It's 'Time to Grow Up' in Cryptic Message Amid Mental Health Concerns
Justin Bieber is practicing what he preaches amid fans' concerns he might be struggling mentally.
On Thursday, February 20, the pop star took to his Instagram Story with a post about God, love and maturity following his recent appearance at wife Hailey's Rhode pop-up launch party — where social media users accused Justin of being on drugs.
"It’s time to grow up! Changing is about letting go! Not trying harder! Are you tired of trying to follow all of the rules in hopes to get the results you crave?" Justin's message, which was written in black text over a white background, read. "I've found love to be more powerful than rules. I tried to follow the rules. I’m not good at it."
The "Sorry" singer continued: "But you don’t need to follow rules to enter into a life of love. You just receive, so, enter love living! God always grants us love! It’s one of his promises! Upon receiving Gods love! You start to change and start following love. You don’t work to mature! You let go to mature."
"Today I’m letting go and remembering the weight isn’t on me to change," Justin declared. "The weight is on god, So, I give all my insecurities and my fears to him this morning because I know he gladly takes it. Asking Jesus to genuinely help me with simply the next step today."
The "Peaches" hitmaker's cryptic message comes after he sparked mental health concerns during a recent appearance at Hailey's latest event for her skincare and beauty brand.
While Justin was seen smiling and in good spirits during the outing, social media users claimed he looked too happy — with many firing serious allegations about the "Baby" singer potentially being under the influence of some sort of substance.
"Why is he smiling like that I’m scared," one fan questioned in the comments section of a TikTok video capturing Justin's interaction with a guest at Hailey's event, as a second viewer claimed: "If you ever dealt with an addict or have addiction in your family.. the expressions and movements can speak louder, wouldn’t wish to see that on anyone :(."
"I feel like the ones who feel like he’s using are ones who have seen it first hand. It’s his movements, his stance. The way he can’t stop moving his legs and hands. Nothing to do with him aging," a third person similarly stated, as a fourth individual expressed, "this is so hard to watch. Someone help him."
Other critics compared Justin to a few late celebrities who died as a result of addiction — including Matthew Perry, Aaron Carter and Liam Payne.
While the internet has had a field day speculating about Justin's mental health, as well as his marriage, the award-winning artist and his wife have done nothing but continue to display a united front as a couple and new parents to their son, Jack Blues Bieber, who was born in August 2024.