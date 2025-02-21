Justin Bieber Declares It's 'Time to Grow Up' in Cryptic Message Amid Mental Health Concerns

"It’s time to grow up! Changing is about letting go! Not trying harder! Are you tired of trying to follow all of the rules in hopes to get the results you crave?" Justin's message, which was written in black text over a white background, read. "I've found love to be more powerful than rules. I tried to follow the rules. I’m not good at it."

The "Sorry" singer continued: "But you don’t need to follow rules to enter into a life of love. You just receive, so, enter love living! God always grants us love! It’s one of his promises! Upon receiving Gods love! You start to change and start following love. You don’t work to mature! You let go to mature."