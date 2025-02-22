NEWS Justin Bieber Fires Back at 'Disrespectful' Paparazzi During Breakfast Outing With Wife Hailey Amid Concerns for His Mental Health Source: MEGA Justin Bieber got hostile with the paparazzi after they thanked him.

Justin Bieber snapped at the paparazzi! During a recent outing with wife Hailey Bieber, the Grammy winner, 30, got hostile with a pap in the Beverly Glen Deli parking lot in L.A.

Source: MEGA Justin Bieber told the paparazzi it was 'disrespectful to thank' him because he wasn't asking them to be there.

“Thank you, JB,” the individual said while photographing the “Peaches” singer as he walked up to his car. While Hailey quickly entered the vehicle, Justin fired back at the man, saying, “Why would you thank me?”

“Because you’re the best bro,” he replied to the celeb, who was wearing a gray hoodie, red shorts, black leggings and a baseball cap. “Don’t thank me, though. That’s disrespectful to thank me. I’m not asking you to be here. You know what I mean,” Justin continued.

Source: MEGA 'Just take your pictures and let me do my thing,' Justin Bieber said to the pap who thanked him.

“Okay, brother. I’m just saying thank you for everything you do for us,” the pap responded. “But I’m saying I don’t want you to be here, so when you thank me, it’s disrespectful. Just take your pictures and let me do my thing. To thank me is disrespectful. I don’t want you here. Don’t thank me for anything, okay?” the Canadian native ranted.

The interaction concluded with the paparazzi telling Justin to “have a good day” as he entered the large black SUV. As OK! previously reported, Justin’s freak out comes amid concerns for his mental health.

Source: MEGA Justin Bieber stopped to talk to the pap while Hailey Bieber quickly entered the car after their breakfast outing in L.A.

After the star was seen acting unusual during his recent appearance at Hailey’s Rhode pop-up launch party, the star uploaded a cryptic message to Instagram. "It’s time to grow up! Changing is about letting go! Not trying harder! Are you tired of trying to follow all of the rules in hopes to get the results you crave?" Justin penned. "I've found love to be more powerful than rules. I tried to follow the rules. I’m not good at it."

The father-of-one — who welcomed son Jack in August 2024 — added: "But you don’t need to follow rules to enter into a life of love. You just receive, so enter love living! God always grants us love! It’s one of his promises! Upon receiving God’s love! You start to change and start following love. You don’t work to mature! You let go to mature." "Today, I’m letting go and remembering the weight isn’t on me to change," he announced. "The weight is on god, so I give all my insecurities and my fears to him this morning because I know he gladly takes it. Asking Jesus to genuinely help me with simply the next step today."

Source: MEGA ''It’s time to grow up!' Justin Bieber cryptically wrote on Instagram on February 20.

The message fueled rumors that the star may be struggling with drug use. In images from Hailey’s event, users claimed Justin looked too happy. "Why is he smiling like that I’m scared," one user wrote alongside a video of the star, while another noted, "If you ever dealt with an addict or have addiction in your family… the expressions and movements can speak louder, wouldn’t wish to see that on anyone :(." "I feel like the ones who feel like he’s using are ones who have seen it first hand. It’s his movements, his stance. The way he can’t stop moving his legs and hands. Nothing to do with him aging," a third person expressed, as a fourth stated, "This is so hard to watch. Someone help him."