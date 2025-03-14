'Desperate for Attention': Justin Bieber Ridiculed for Using 'Stolen Version' of Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood' in His Post Years After Feud

Years after the singer's feud with Taylor Swift exploded, the Canada native added the blonde beauty's song "Bad Blood" to the background of his Instagram Story photo of the recent blood moon.

The stars have been at odds for years, as aside from the dad-of-one reportedly mistreating Swift's best pal Selena Gomez during their on-off romance, Bieber poked fun at Swift when his former manager Scooter Braun bought the rights to Swift's first six albums in 2016.

Bieber didn't put a caption with the Friday, March 14, upload, and the track he chose was noticeably the older version, not Swift's "Taylor's Version" rendition, which she owns the rights to.

The Drew House founder was ridiculed on social media for his move, with countless people believing he purposely chose the "stolen version" of Swift's hit.

"Of course he’s using the stolen version…" one X user noted, while a second wrote, "Not even Taylor’s version... he wants clout."

"Sorry but it’s incredibly obvious to me that Justin Bieber only posted that Taylor Bad Blood IG story so he can create headlines on the day of Selena’s single and [music video] release. Sad individual," one person tweeted, with another noting in agreement, "Posting this song today is really a choice Justin Bieber? Why so desperate for attention?"