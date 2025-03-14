'Desperate for Attention': Justin Bieber Ridiculed for Using 'Stolen Version' of Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood' in His Post Years After Feud
Is Justin Bieber trying to revive old drama?
Years after the singer's feud with Taylor Swift exploded, the Canada native added the blonde beauty's song "Bad Blood" to the background of his Instagram Story photo of the recent blood moon.
Bieber didn't put a caption with the Friday, March 14, upload, and the track he chose was noticeably the older version, not Swift's "Taylor's Version" rendition, which she owns the rights to.
The stars have been at odds for years, as aside from the dad-of-one reportedly mistreating Swift's best pal Selena Gomez during their on-off romance, Bieber poked fun at Swift when his former manager Scooter Braun bought the rights to Swift's first six albums in 2016.
The Drew House founder was ridiculed on social media for his move, with countless people believing he purposely chose the "stolen version" of Swift's hit.
"Of course he’s using the stolen version…" one X user noted, while a second wrote, "Not even Taylor’s version... he wants clout."
"Sorry but it’s incredibly obvious to me that Justin Bieber only posted that Taylor Bad Blood IG story so he can create headlines on the day of Selena’s single and [music video] release. Sad individual," one person tweeted, with another noting in agreement, "Posting this song today is really a choice Justin Bieber? Why so desperate for attention?"
In 2016, the year Braun purchased the music, Kanye West also reignited his feud with the "Cruel Summer" crooner.
Bieber then stirred the pot when he posted a screenshot of himself FaceTiming with Braun and the rapper, captioning the upload, "Taylor Swift what up."
Swift responded in a long Tumblr blog post by slamming Braun for not giving her a proper opportunity to buy her old music and noted how he "bullied" her in the past.
Three years later, Bieber apologized for his post but insisted Braun is a good guy and didn't deserve the hate.
"Hey Taylor. First of all I would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time I thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive," he confessed in a 2019 social media upload.
The "Company" vocalist clarified the diss was solely his idea and claimed Braun actually told him "not to joke" around about the ordeal.
Bieber went on to defend Braun and expressed his issue with the pop star for publicly discussing her upset with the music manager.
"Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on Scooter isn’t fair," he stated. "What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? Seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully Scooter."
The new dad concluded his message by insisting himself and Braun both "love" the songwriter.
"I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and forth online I don't believe solves anything," Bieber explained. "I’m sure Scooter and I would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed."
"Neither scooter or I have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you," he added. "I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone I loves character thats crossing a line.."
In the end, Bieber and Swift never patched things up, and the latter went on to rerecord her albums, labeling the ones she owns as "Taylor's Version."
In 2023, it was revealed that Bieber was looking for new management, and several others stars, such as Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato also cut ties with Braun, though it was never revealed why. Braun retired from music management last year.
In January 2025, the "Baby" singer unfollowed Braun on Instagram.