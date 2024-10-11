Scooter Braun Says 'It's Time to Move on' 5 Years After Taylor Swift Feud: 'A Lot of Things Were Misrepresented'

Scooter Braun is ready to move past the headline-making feud with Taylor Swift which began five years ago over the sale of her master recordings.

Speaking at the Bloomberg Screentime event in Los Angeles, the music executive spoke about the long-standing dispute.

“Look, it’s five years later. I think, everyone, it’s time to move on. There were a lot of things that were misrepresented,” Braun, 43, said.