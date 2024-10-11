Scooter Braun Says 'It's Time to Move on' 5 Years After Taylor Swift Feud: 'A Lot of Things Were Misrepresented'
Scooter Braun is ready to move past the headline-making feud with Taylor Swift which began five years ago over the sale of her master recordings.
Speaking at the Bloomberg Screentime event in Los Angeles, the music executive spoke about the long-standing dispute.
“Look, it’s five years later. I think, everyone, it’s time to move on. There were a lot of things that were misrepresented,” Braun, 43, said.
His comments come in the wake of the June release of Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood — a two-part documentary that delves into the fallout from Braun's 2019 acquisition of Big Machine Records, which included Swift's master recordings.
The conflict erupted when Braun's Ithaca Holdings bought Big Machine from Scott Borchetta for $300 million, a deal that included the rights to Swift’s first six studio albums.
In his remarks, Braun also revealed he primarily had no intention of checking out the documentary.
“I wasn’t going to watch it because I just thought it was going to be, like, another hit piece ... But I did,” Braun said. “And I pretty much stayed quiet about this kind of stuff. And my dad called me and my mom, and they were like, 'We just watched it. We think you should watch it.' So I did.”
He added that “in any kind of conflict” it is important to “communicate directly with each other.”
“I think doing it out on social media and in front of the whole world is not the place. And I think when people actually take the time to stand in front of each other have a conversation, they usually find out the monster’s not real, and that hasn’t happened. And that has not happened,” the CEO of HYBE-America continued.
Back in 2019, Braun appeared on Tony Gonzalez's “Wide Open” podcast, expressing how he felt about the issue.
“It’s hard when you get attacked, and it’s not based on any truth, but for that other person, it may be based on truth but they don’t have all the information,” Braun said.
The feud reached a boiling point when Swift, 34, delivered her Billboard Woman of the Decade speech later that year, directly calling out Braun.
“And, of course, Scooter never contacted me or my team to discuss it prior to the sale or even when it was announced,” Swift remarked. “I’m fairly certain he knew exactly how I would feel about it.”
The “Speak Now” vocalist’s speech not only criticized Braun but also highlighted how female artists like her are often taken advantage of in the industry.
“We need to continue to try to offer something to a younger generation of musicians,” Swift added. “Because somewhere, right now, your future woman of the year is probably sitting in a piano lesson or in a girl's choir. And, today right now we need to take care of her."
However, Yael Cohen, Braun’s ex-wife, debunked Swift’s claims.
“You were given the opportunity to own your masters, you passed. Interesting that the man you’re so ‘grossed out’ by believed in you more than you believe in yourself. Your dad is a shareholder and was notified and [Big Machine Label's Scott] Borchetta personally told you before this came out. So no, you didn’t find out with the world,” Yael wrote in 2019.
“And girl, who are you to talk about bullying? The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers. My husband is anything but a bully, he’s spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in…” she added.