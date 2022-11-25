Mariah Carey Admits She 'Plays Into' This Narrative That She's A Diva: 'I Can't Help It'

Over the years, Mariah Carey has made headlines for being a diva, and now she is setting the record straight on her reputation.

"There are things people are not aware of, because this whole quote unquote ‘diva’ thing is always what people see first…Yes, I play into it. And yes, part of that is real. I can’t help it. Like, what do you do if you grew up with an opera singer for a mother, who went to Juilliard and made her debut at Lincoln Center? There’s just a certain amount that is going to emerge. So, yes, it’s just an affectation, and sometimes it’s purposely done, and sometimes it’s just, like, you know, a response," the 52-year-old told W Magazine for their holiday issue, which is on stands December 6.