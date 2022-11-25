Mariah Carey Admits She 'Plays Into' This Narrative That She's A Diva: 'I Can't Help It'
Over the years, Mariah Carey has made headlines for being a diva, and now she is setting the record straight on her reputation.
"There are things people are not aware of, because this whole quote unquote ‘diva’ thing is always what people see first…Yes, I play into it. And yes, part of that is real. I can’t help it. Like, what do you do if you grew up with an opera singer for a mother, who went to Juilliard and made her debut at Lincoln Center? There’s just a certain amount that is going to emerge. So, yes, it’s just an affectation, and sometimes it’s purposely done, and sometimes it’s just, like, you know, a response," the 52-year-old told W Magazine for their holiday issue, which is on stands December 6.
In the past, the singer has shrugged off the haters when they've said she's a prima donna.
“No! Who the f**k cares?” she previously said. “Honestly! ‘Oh my God, they’re calling me a diva – I think I’m going to cry!’ You think in the grand scheme of things in my life that really matters to me, being called a diva? I am, b**ches, that’s right!”
In the meantime, the "Hero" songstress is also known for her love of Christmas. So much so, she filed a petition to be the one and only "Queen of Christmas," but sadly, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied her application.
Despite the setback, Carey, who shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex Nick Cannon, is looking forward to her favorite time of year.
“Darling, look, I know a lot of the time people are like, ‘Oh, yay! Look at her! She’s, like, so festive and such a Christmas girl,’ or whatever. But, really, Christmas makes me happy. People think I had this princess-style life or whatever, a kind of fairy-tale existence where I just emerged, like, ‘Here I am!’ And that is not what it is. I doubt you have enough time to write about all that, so we won’t go into it. But when you grow up with a messed-up life and then you’re able to have this transformation where you can make your life what you want it to be? That is joy for me. That’s why I want my kids to have everything they can have. I want them to be able to understand that they can be anything they want to be," she told W magazine.
“I create my own Christmas moment. I mean, Santa Claus visits us. He comes with his reindeer. I am not exaggerating — this is the truth. By the way, before my kids were born, I did all the same types of things. That’s just how it is with me and Santa and the reindeer," she said of how she is celebrating this year.