Justin Bieber Sparks Rumors He's Feuding With Wife Hailey's Dad Stephen Baldwin After Singer Unfollows Him on Instagram
Is there drama brewing between Justin Bieber and his father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin?
According to fans, the singer allegedly recently unfollowed wife Hailey's dad on Instagram. The social media move comes amid Justin's recent unfollowing spree, as he also surprisingly stopped following former mentors Scooter Braun and Usher.
Hailey doesn't currently follow her father either, and while Stephen follows the model, he doesn't follow his son-in-law.
While Stephen, 58, usually has good things to say about the couple, on several other occasions, he's shared cryptic messages online that seemed to be about his daughter, 28, and her husband, 30.
One of Stephen's most suspicious posts occurred in February 2024, as he reposted a video from Victor Marx — the founder of All Things Possible Ministries — that featured the pop star playing guitar alongside a worrying caption.
"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord," Victor wrote.
- Hailey Bieber's Dad Causes Confusion by Asking Fans to Say a 'Prayer' for the Model and Justin Bieber
- Justin Bieber's Dad Under Fire for Posting Photos of 6-Year-Old Daughter in Crop Tops Amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trafficking Scandal
- Hailey Bieber Shares Rare Glimpse of Baby Jack Alongside Husband Justin During Cozy Fall Stroll: Photo
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
At first, he didn't reveal why he was asking people to pray for the couple, leaving many to guess they could have been having marital problems. However, it also could have been to send good vibes Hailey's way, as unbeknownst to the public, she was pregnant with their first child during that time period.
Victor soon clarified he was sending prayers because there are "special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face," noting people seek to "to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general."
In addition, Stephen hinted at the singer's personal struggles in an October 2024 interview.
The Usual Suspects actor called the vocalist "one of the bravest artists ever," noting he's "glad he connected with a great gal to help him survive," referring to Hailey.
"Their happiness and their well-being and their health is more obviously now better than ever," he added.
If Stephen is in a bad place with the "Baby" crooner, he didn't let it show when he appeared at the premiere for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test earlier this month, as he told a reporter, "My first grandson is better than Special Forces. He's a little soldier in his own right."
"Jack Blues, considering who the mom and dad are, this kid is going to be cute and creative," he noted of the couple's first child, who was born in August 2024. "So I'm looking forward to it."
The Sun reported on Justin unfollowing Stephen on Instagram.