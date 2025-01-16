or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Justin Bieber
OK LogoNEWS

Justin Bieber Sparks Rumors He's Feuding With Wife Hailey's Dad Stephen Baldwin After Singer Unfollows Him on Instagram

Photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber and a picture of Stephen Baldwin
Source: mega

Justin Bieber has been on an Instagram unfollowing spree this month.

By:

Jan. 16 2025, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Is there drama brewing between Justin Bieber and his father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin?

According to fans, the singer allegedly recently unfollowed wife Hailey's dad on Instagram. The social media move comes amid Justin's recent unfollowing spree, as he also surprisingly stopped following former mentors Scooter Braun and Usher.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber rumors feuding hailey dad stephen baldwin unfollows instagram
Source: mega

Justin Bieber has unfollowed Hailey Bieber's dad, Stephen Baldwin, on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey doesn't currently follow her father either, and while Stephen follows the model, he doesn't follow his son-in-law.

While Stephen, 58, usually has good things to say about the couple, on several other occasions, he's shared cryptic messages online that seemed to be about his daughter, 28, and her husband, 30.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber rumors feuding hailey dad stephen baldwin unfollows instagram
Source: mega

The actor doesn't follow the singer on social media but does follow his daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

One of Stephen's most suspicious posts occurred in February 2024, as he reposted a video from Victor Marx — the founder of All Things Possible Ministries — that featured the pop star playing guitar alongside a worrying caption.

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord," Victor wrote.

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber rumors feuding hailey dad stephen baldwin unfollows instagram
Source: @justinbieber/instagram

Stephen Baldwin recently raved over 'cute' grandson Jack Blues Bieber.

Article continues below advertisement

At first, he didn't reveal why he was asking people to pray for the couple, leaving many to guess they could have been having marital problems. However, it also could have been to send good vibes Hailey's way, as unbeknownst to the public, she was pregnant with their first child during that time period.

Victor soon clarified he was sending prayers because there are "special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face," noting people seek to "to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general."

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber rumors feuding hailey dad stephen baldwin unfollows instagram
Source: mega

Last year, Stephen Baldwin credited his daughter for helping Justin Bieber 'survive.'

Article continues below advertisement

In addition, Stephen hinted at the singer's personal struggles in an October 2024 interview.

The Usual Suspects actor called the vocalist "one of the bravest artists ever," noting he's "glad he connected with a great gal to help him survive," referring to Hailey.

"Their happiness and their well-being and their health is more obviously now better than ever," he added.

If Stephen is in a bad place with the "Baby" crooner, he didn't let it show when he appeared at the premiere for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test earlier this month, as he told a reporter, "My first grandson is better than Special Forces. He's a little soldier in his own right."

"Jack Blues, considering who the mom and dad are, this kid is going to be cute and creative," he noted of the couple's first child, who was born in August 2024. "So I'm looking forward to it."

The Sun reported on Justin unfollowing Stephen on Instagram.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.