Justin Bieber Fans Have Mixed Reactions After New Dad Posts Photos of Himself Ripping a Bong
While life has changed for Justin Bieber since welcoming his first child with wife Hailey, he still has some habits that have stayed the same.
On Monday, January 20, the "Sorry" singer, 30, took to Instagram with several pictures of himself lighting up a bong and smoking out of it while wearing a plaid blanket and a black hat.
The caption-less post sparked debate in the upload's comments section, as fans were left with mixed feelings about Justin using his platform to showcase his apparent weed-loving ways.
"Oh please don't do this in public… it's okay if you decide for yourself to smoke ☘️, but you’re a role model for MILLIONS of children… and at least for your own child too! Think about it," one critic declared of Justin, whose wife, Hailey, gave birth to the couple's 5-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.
"Brother 💔 no. This is not the way. I love you bro. Turn away from this stuff and come to the throne of grace ☝🏼 God bless you bro," actor Ricky Garcia expressed, while an upset fan insisted: "It’s not giving 'Christ follower'… This one of those posts that really just disappoints me 😢 Cmon, Justin."
Meanwhile, some of Justin's admirers cared less about the principle of it all, simply urging the pop star to focus more on his career.
"Less drugs and more music pls," one fan begged, as another exclaimed: "IF YOU [MADE] MUSIC LIKE [YOU] SMOKE WEED YOU WOULD HAVE OVER 50 ALBUMS JUSTIN."
Content creator Natalie Benson — who has been credited for originating the use of the term "gardening" as a symbol for smoking marijuana — joined in on the conversation, admitting: "I'd like to garden with you and Hailey sometime."
Justin opened up about his dependency on cannabis during his 2020 YouTube series, SEASONS, admitting he was only 13 years old when he got high for the first time.
"The first time I smoked weed was in my backyard here. I got super stoned, and then I realized I liked weed a lot," he confessed. "That’s when my desire to smoke week started, and then I started smoking weed for a while. Then I started getting really dependent on it, and that’s when I realized that I had to stop."
The "Baby" singer explained how his frequent use of marijuana led to him using other drugs.
"There was a time when I was sipping lean, I was popping pills, I was doing Molly, shrooms, everything," he revealed. "But my experience was in front of cameras and I had a different level of exposure. I had a lot of money and a lot of things."
"People don’t know how serious it got," Justin continued. "I started valuing the wrong things in this business because there were things dangling in front of me. 'If I get this, I’ll be happy. If I do this, I’ll be happy' … The truth is, I never had the tools. My parents never gave me those tools to be a good team player."