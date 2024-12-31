Hailey Bieber Slams Haters as Trolls Spread Rumors About Her and Justin's Marriage: 'You're Not Well'

The model appeared to respond to the latest online speculation about the state of her and husband Justin Bieber 's marriage via her Instagram Story on Monday, December 29.

"It doesn’t seem like things are going too well," Sloan claimed after Hailey shared a snap of Lori Harvey and Justine Skye during an apparent girl's night at the end of December.

Hailey and Justin have shown no actual signs of trouble in paradise, though the businesswomen has previously admitted she's more than used to people hating on her relationship.

Lori's social media activity showed she was in the Caribbean, prompting Sloan to speculate whether Hailey and Justin spent the holidays together with their 4-month-old son, Jack .

"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. 'Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced,'" the 28-year-old admitted of her and Justin, 30, during a July 2024 interview with W Magazine. "It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy."

"I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less," she expressed.