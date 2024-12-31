Hailey Bieber Slams Haters as Trolls Spread Rumors About Her and Justin's Marriage: 'You're Not Well'
Hailey Bieber's haters never quit!
The model appeared to respond to the latest online speculation about the state of her and husband Justin Bieber's marriage via her Instagram Story on Monday, December 29.
Hailey seemingly shaded social media trolls by re-sharing a viral video of TikToker EyeGotThyme repeatedly saying the phrase: "You're not well, and it’s OK."
Alongside the video, the Rhode Skin founder wrote, "Me to all of you on the internet 🫶🏻."
Hailey's shady post appeared to be a reaction to TikTok creator Sloan Hooks — whose video hypothesizing on how the Biebers spent the holidays gained roughly five million views.
"It doesn’t seem like things are going too well," Sloan claimed after Hailey shared a snap of Lori Harvey and Justine Skye during an apparent girl's night at the end of December.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lori's social media activity showed she was in the Caribbean, prompting Sloan to speculate whether Hailey and Justin spent the holidays together with their 4-month-old son, Jack.
Hailey and Justin have shown no actual signs of trouble in paradise, though the businesswomen has previously admitted she's more than used to people hating on her relationship.
"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. 'Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced,'" the 28-year-old admitted of her and Justin, 30, during a July 2024 interview with W Magazine. "It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy."
"I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less," she expressed.
The famed couple has seemed happy via social media recently, too, with Justin posting PDA-packed photos of him and Hailey as recently as December 16 and Hailey sharing a photo of the lovebirds on a walk with their baby boy on November 29.
Hailey and Justin's first holiday season as parents-of-one comes after the dynamic duo announced the socialite's pregnancy in May.
"I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time," Hailey — who tied the knot with the "Sorry" singer in 2018 — said during the July interview. "I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff."
"I probably could have hid it until the end," she noted. "But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."