Justin Bieber Plans to Teach 6-Month-Old Son Jack How to Ice Skate 'as Soon as Possible': 'It's Never Too Early'
Justin Bieber has big plans for his 6-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.
The pop star revealed his hopes for Jack being as much of a hockey fan as his famous dad while participating in Skate For L.A. Strong — a charity hockey game hosted at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 23, to help raise money for those affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires that struck the area earlier this year.
During the event, Justin stopped for a sideline interview with a member of the Los Angeles Kings' media team, who asked how soon he was "looking to get your kid on skates."
The 30-year-old responded, "As soon as possible."
"What is too early?” the reporter asked, to which Justin declared, "It’s never too early."
During the brief chat, the "Sorry" singer also shared what it meant to him to be able to give back to the community where he and his wife, Hailey Bieber, live with their son.
"This is everything," Justin expressed. "We’re just looking to have a good time and to just show that when we all come together good things can happen."
The "Peaches" hitmaker was in great spirits throughout the entirety of the evening — with Justin even playfully getting into a fake "fight" with legend Jeremy Roenick.
The dynamic duo was filmed pretending to throw punches at each other while laughing before a different player split them up.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While Justin played in the star-studded matchup, celebrity coaches iconically included Snoop Dogg, Vince Vaughn, Will Ferrell, Danny DeVito and Colby Smulders.
A-listers like Erin Andrews, as well as Rob McElhenney and his wife, Kaitlin Olson, were also in attendance.
Justin's wife, Hailey, was also at the game supporting her husband.
The mom-of-one took to her Instagram Story to drool over her man as Justin was being interviewed on the sideline.
"😍 hehe," she captioned a video zooming into Justin — who was decked out in hockey gear and a Skate for L.A. Strong jersey.
Hailey first announced she was pregnant in May 2024, when she was roughly six months along. The happy couple welcomed Jack in August of last year.
Justin confirmed his son's arrival via Instagram, writing "welcome home" while revealing his baby's name.
Hailey and Justin's new chapter as parents came nearly six years after they said "I do" in September 2018.
The "One Less Lonely Girl" hitmaker already has a hockey jersey saved for his son, as Justin took to his Instagram Story last month to share a photo of a blue and white Toronto Maple Leafs Jersey sent from the team's star Auston Matthews for Jack.