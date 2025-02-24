Justin Bieber Plans to Teach 6-Month-Old Son Jack How to Ice Skate 'as Soon as Possible': 'It's Never Too Early'

Justin Bieber hopes his son, Jack, is a fan of hockey — and good at it!

The pop star revealed his hopes for Jack being as much of a hockey fan as his famous dad while participating in Skate For L.A. Strong — a charity hockey game hosted at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 23, to help raise money for those affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires that struck the area earlier this year.

During the event, Justin stopped for a sideline interview with a member of the Los Angeles Kings' media team, who asked how soon he was "looking to get your kid on skates."

The 30-year-old responded, "As soon as possible."

"What is too early?” the reporter asked, to which Justin declared, "It’s never too early."