Hailey Bieber Flaunts Her Fit Physique 8 Months After Giving Birth to Son Jack: Photos
Hailey Bieber is showing off her post-baby glow!
The 28-year-old model and new mom gave fans a glimpse of her killer figure on Instagram, posting a sizzling mirror selfie in a zebra-print G-string bikini — just eight months after welcoming her first child, Jack Blues, with husband Justin Bieber.
In the snap, Hailey kept it natural with no makeup, letting her shoulder-length brunette hair fall loose. She showed off her signature minimalist tattoos and highlighted her toned curves in the daring swimwear.
The Rhode founder’s racy post dropped shortly after Justin sparked concern online with a bizarre Instagram livestream over the weekend.
The pop star appeared shirtless and hollow-eyed as he rapped along to raw demo tracks, throwing hand gestures toward the camera. Later in the livestream, he draped an orange blanket over his head, raising even more eyebrows.
Things got weirder when Justin posted a meme of Gollum from The Lord of the Rings holding a gold ring with the caption, “Girls on social media when they get engaged.” Fans suspected he was throwing shade at his newly engaged ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.
- Justin Bieber Drools Over Wife Hailey as She Flaunts Her New Mom Body in Skimpy Bikini During New Year's Eve Celebration: Photos
- Gorgeous Hailey Bieber Goes Braless in Blazer and Matching Skirt in Hot New Photos
- 'Absolute Goddess': Hailey Bieber Praised for Showing Off Her Curves in Stunning Vacation Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
That one set the internet off, especially since the “Peaches” singer has been married to Hailey for eight years.
He also shared another meme of a drunk girl with a bottle of liquor that read, “Me acting psycho daily when I’m just a sweet, cute, innocent girl who crashes out sometimes.”
Fans quickly connected the dots and started speculating.
“Maturing is realizing that Justin Bieber has and will always be the problem,” one user posted on X.
Another added, “He’s been married for 8 years and has a child at home to take care of, but still shading his ex on Insta story….. 😭😭."
One person went in hard, writing, “Justin Bieber might be the most embarrassing human on the entire planet literally ever.”
Meanwhile, others were more focused on Justin’s well-being.
“If I were Hailey, I would've divorced him right after this,” someone tweeted, while another wrote, “Justin Bieber going crazy over Selena Gomez’s engagement wasn’t in my 2025 bingo card.”
A few fans worried that something deeper might be going on, commenting, “He has been off for quite a while,” and “He is probably high on drugs.”
But a rep for the Biebers pushed back hard against the rumors, telling TMZ back in February, “The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true.”
“JB is simply in one of the best places in his life... actively parenting his newborn son with Hailey, working on new music — and getting excited for his 31st birthday later this week,” they explained.
The insider also called the speculation “exhausting and pitiful,” and said it just proves “people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive,” even when the truth is clear.