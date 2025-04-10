or
Hailey Bieber Flaunts Her Fit Physique 8 Months After Giving Birth to Son Jack: Photos

hailey bieber
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber flaunted her toned figure in a micro bikini just eight months after giving birth.

April 10 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Hailey Bieber is showing off her post-baby glow!

The 28-year-old model and new mom gave fans a glimpse of her killer figure on Instagram, posting a sizzling mirror selfie in a zebra-print G-string bikini — just eight months after welcoming her first child, Jack Blues, with husband Justin Bieber.

In the snap, Hailey kept it natural with no makeup, letting her shoulder-length brunette hair fall loose. She showed off her signature minimalist tattoos and highlighted her toned curves in the daring swimwear.

hailey bieber
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber showed off her bikini body on Instagram.

The Rhode founder’s racy post dropped shortly after Justin sparked concern online with a bizarre Instagram livestream over the weekend.

The pop star appeared shirtless and hollow-eyed as he rapped along to raw demo tracks, throwing hand gestures toward the camera. Later in the livestream, he draped an orange blanket over his head, raising even more eyebrows.

Things got weirder when Justin posted a meme of Gollum from The Lord of the Rings holding a gold ring with the caption, “Girls on social media when they get engaged.” Fans suspected he was throwing shade at his newly engaged ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

justin bieber
Source: MEGA

Fans speculated about Justin Bieber's declining health after his strange Instagram Live video.

That one set the internet off, especially since the “Peaches” singer has been married to Hailey for eight years.

He also shared another meme of a drunk girl with a bottle of liquor that read, “Me acting psycho daily when I’m just a sweet, cute, innocent girl who crashes out sometimes.”

Fans quickly connected the dots and started speculating.

“Maturing is realizing that Justin Bieber has and will always be the problem,” one user posted on X.

Another added, “He’s been married for 8 years and has a child at home to take care of, but still shading his ex on Insta story….. 😭😭."

selena gomez
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber recently shared a cryptic meme about engagement, sparking fan speculation that it was directed at Selena Gomez.

One person went in hard, writing, “Justin Bieber might be the most embarrassing human on the entire planet literally ever.”

Meanwhile, others were more focused on Justin’s well-being.

“If I were Hailey, I would've divorced him right after this,” someone tweeted, while another wrote, “Justin Bieber going crazy over Selena Gomez’s engagement wasn’t in my 2025 bingo card.”

A few fans worried that something deeper might be going on, commenting, “He has been off for quite a while,” and “He is probably high on drugs.”

hailey bieber justin bieber
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber recently faced rumors about her marriage to Justin Bieber.

But a rep for the Biebers pushed back hard against the rumors, telling TMZ back in February, “The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true.”

“JB is simply in one of the best places in his life... actively parenting his newborn son with Hailey, working on new music — and getting excited for his 31st birthday later this week,” they explained.

The insider also called the speculation “exhausting and pitiful,” and said it just proves “people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive,” even when the truth is clear.

