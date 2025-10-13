Justin and Hailey Bieber Pack on the PDA During Romantic Trip to Canada: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Justin and Hailey Bieber were all about love and nature on their latest getaway to Canada. The couple shared a dreamy batch of photos from their trip to Lake Louise, where they were spotted cuddling and soaking in the mountain views. Wrapped up in cozy jackets and hats, the pair looked totally in love as they explored the stunning turquoise lake.

In one photo, the two shared a sweet kiss overlooking the water, while another showed them laughing together in a canoe. Justin sported a brown fuzzy jacket and hat, while Hailey kept it chic in a leather bomber jacket, sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Source: @lilbieber/Instagram The couple shared sweet kisses and laughs by Lake Louise.

In another shot, the pop star was all smiles, showing off his full beard as Hailey clung to him with the breathtaking lake in the background.

“Let’s go outside more!” she captioned the post, which was set to Shania Twain’s classic “You’re Still the One.”

Source: @lilbieber/Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoyed a romantic getaway in Canada.

The romantic post comes just weeks after the duo shared another series of steamy and intimate snaps online. In the first shot of that carousel, Hailey straddled Justin’s lap as they sat on the grass surrounded by mountains. He wrapped his arms around her waist while she threw her hands in the air.

The mood shifted in the next photo to something more family-focused. Justin cradled their son, Jack Blues, as Hailey walked ahead in jeans and a fitted white tank. The back of Justin’s oversized black T-shirt read “PRAY FOR ME,” adding a powerful touch to the quiet scene.

Source: @lilbieber/Instagram Justin Bieber’s mom's cryptic post about him has gone viral.

In another photo, Hailey once again sat on Justin’s lap, leaning in close as her long hair fell over her back. He rested his hands on her hips, sneakers scattered nearby, and a pool table in the background made it feel like a glimpse into their private world.

Keeping things relaxed, Justin wore his usual oversized shirt and shorts, while Hailey matched his laid-back vibe in a white tank and denim.

The new post also comes shortly after Hailey spoke out about the constant rumors surrounding their marriage. “It’s not real,” she said in an interview published July 23. “And that’s the thing: I have a real life. My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them. I’m one of those people.”

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber previously addressed ongoing rumors about their marriage.

Meanwhile, Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, added fuel to the buzz after sharing a cryptic prayer post online amid speculation about her son’s mental health. "We’re cheering you on and praying for you always Justin. 🙏 I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin," she wrote via Instagram. "Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain — be broken in Jesus’ name. Holy Spirit, surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what’s been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS. Fill him to OVERFLOWING with Your LOVE and COMFORT."

She continued, "Continue to raise him up as a voice for Your Kingdom, unshaken and on fire for You Lord. Silence every voice that doesn’t come from You, and let his life be a bold witness of Your power, love, and healing grace. Say amen if you agree. 🙏🔥."