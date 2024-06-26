OK Magazine
Justin Bieber Sweetly Kisses Wife Hailey While Cradling Her Baby Bump as Couple Awaits Baby's Arrival: Photo

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram
By:

Jun. 26 2024, Published 1:58 p.m. ET

Justin Bieber was kissing his lady while holding her baby belly!

On Tuesday, June 25, the "Peaches" singer uploaded a series of snaps to Instagram, the first of which featured a precious PDA moment between him and his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber passionately kissed his wife, Hailey, in a recent Instagram post.

In the black-and-white upload, Justin passionately smooched the Rhode Skin founder while resting his hand on her growing baby bump.

The spouses — who tied the knot in 2018 — appeared to be on a boat in a body of water, as Justin wore a life vest with a pair of bandana-print swim trunks and a backward hat, while Hailey opted to show off her expanding stomach in a tiny bikini.

The 27-year-old model accessorized her summer style with a crochet hat.

In another photo, Justin was dressed a bit silly while standing inside of a kitchen and munching on a bag of Popchips.

Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

The singer's fans trolled him for wearing Mary Jane shoes.

The "Sorry" singer was shirtless, however, he doubled up on pants — as a pair of red shorts peeked through white oversized capri-length pants.

The 30-year-old questionably opted to wear Mary Jane shoes and white socks.

Some other images in the Instagram photo dump included Justin and Hailey's adorable dog and a couple scenic golf snaps.

The longtime lovers have seemed overjoyed in the weeks since announcing Hailey's pregnancy.

Source: MEGA

Hailey and Justin Bieber recently stepped out in NYC.

Justin and Hailey simultaneously revealed they were expecting their first child together via Instagram, where they shared a video of themselves renewing their vows.

In the clip, the brunette bombshell held onto her then-smaller baby bump while wearing a stunning white dress.

Hailey has kept her followers up to date with her pregnancy journey, occasionally sharing snaps to the social media app about what she's been eating and the discomfort she's experienced.

"Currently my biggest craving," Hailey revealed last month alongside a photo of her snack. "Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce, and no, you’re not allowed to judge!!"

Source: MEGA

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together back in May.

On Wednesday, June 12, the skincare guru joked, "so who was gonna tell me about the lower back pain?" as she was starting to feel the symptoms of carrying a child in her belly.

Most recently, Hailey and Justin stepped out in New York City to celebrate Rhode Skin's temporary storefront in the Big Apple.

Source: OK!

"So excited about our pop up. Cannot thank everyone who stopped by tonight enough," Hailey expressed via social media after hosting an intimate party inside of the store.

"Cannot thank team @rhode enough, they go above and beyond to bring these worlds to life and I’m just so excited for everyone to be able to experience it [in real life]," the New York native added alongside a photo of herself posing in a monochromatic outfit and holding one of her viral peptide lip treatments.

