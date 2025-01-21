Justin Bieber Shares New Snap of Son Jack After Shutting Down Rumors of Marital Woes With Wife Hailey
Justin Bieber is showing off his baby boy!
The "Peaches" singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 21, to share a carousel of snapshots — including an adorable black and white photo of him holding his and wife Hailey Biebers 5-month-old son, Jack.
Justin was wearing a hoodie, a beanie and a pair of sunglasses as the camera caught a peek of the back of his son's tiny head in the 12th snap in the carousel.
Shortly after posting, fans flooded the comments section with affection for the singer and his little boy, who was born back in August 2024.
One penned, "Aww baby jack, 😍😍My heart 😍," and another person added, "The world loves you jack ." A third follower chimed in, "OMG!!! WE LOVE YOU🥺😭❤️."
This comes after rumors swirled Justin and Hailey were potentially headed for divorce after the pop star appeared to unfollow his wife on social media.
One worried X user asked, "DID THEY SEPARATE?" and another suggested, "Hopefully this was a mistake cause they just had a child."
A third person noted, "It's very clear it's a mistake as he posted a sweet message to her the other day, I know many people keep wishing on these two downfall and I think it's so pathetic."
- Hailey Bieber Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo From When She Was Pregnant With Son Jack: 'Thank You 2024'
- Justin Bieber Has 'Gotten So Skilled at Changing Diapers, Making a Bottle and Burping' 'Little Muffin' Jack
- New Parents Justin and Hailey Bieber 'Discussed Having More Kids' But Are 'Happy' With Their Family-of-Three for Now: Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
However, Justin set the record straight in a since-deleted Instagram Story that was shared this week.
"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife," he said. "S--- is getting suss out here."
He's since re-followed his wife of more than six years.
This isn't the first time this month that the father-of-one has sparked rumors of feuds due to his puzzling social media activity. As OK! previously reported, he also faced questions from fans after unfollowing former mentor Scooter Braun, Usher and even his father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin.
Early last year, Stephen also spurred gossip that their were family-related troubles brewing when he reposted a video from Victor Marx — the founder of All Things Possible Ministries — which was captioned: "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord."