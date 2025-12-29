Justin Theroux Proudly Showcases Nicole Brydon Bloom's Bare Baby Bump in Sweet Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Theroux is embracing the holiday spirit while celebrating exciting news about his and wife Nicole Brydon Bloom’s pregnancy. The 54-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday, December 13, to share a heartwarming carousel of photos, including a candid selfie of the glowing couple. Bloom, 31, proudly showcased her bare baby bump in the snapshot, which appeared to be captured before the New York premiere of Song Sung Blue on Thursday, December 11.

Source: @justintheroux/Instagram Justin Theroux shared photos celebrating Nicole Brydon Bloom’s pregnancy.

“What an incredible holiday season so far…🌎🎄❤️,” Theroux wrote along with the photos. The post also featured images of Bloom relaxing in bed and enjoying a stroll, highlighting her blossoming belly. Their wedding photographer Corbin Gurkin chimed in with excitement, writing, “Over the moon for you and @n.brydonbloom ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while Michelle Monaghan commented, “So much BEAUTY right here!!!!!! 🙌❤️👏👏👏.” Jonathan van Ness added, “Iconique 😍.”

Source: @justintheroux/Instagram The actress showed her bare baby bump in a sweet selfie.

In addition to the baby bump reveal, Theroux shared images of himself with the cast of his Prime Video series Fallout, celebrating the release of its second season. Walton Goggins, one of the show’s stars, expressed his affection in the comments: “Love you brother.”

Theroux also included snapshots with legendary figures like Mick Jagger and Iman, as well as Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman, and of course, his beloved dog Kuma. As the holiday season unfolds, Theroux clearly revels in the joy of impending fatherhood. Despite his New York roots, he and Bloom have plans to escape the winter chill for the holidays.

Source: @justintheroux/Instagram The couple married earlier this year after dating since 2023.

“We usually like to be somewhere warm. So we’re going to continue that tradition again this year,” Theroux told People at the Fallout premiere on December 8.

While he didn’t reveal their destination, the couple tied the knot in Tulum, Mexico, earlier in March and honeymooned in Punta Mita. “Well, as a New Yorker, you do everything in your power to get out of New York in the wintertime because you inevitably have to spend a lot of it there,” he explained. “So Christmas is the time of year to get somewhere warm.”

Theroux and Bloom started dating in 2023 before exchanging vows this year. Prior to Bloom, Theroux was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 to 2018. This baby will be the couple’s first child together. Despite their past, Theroux remains supportive of Aniston, especially following her candid discussions about her IVF struggles over the years.

Source: MEGA This will be their first child together.

In a 2022 cover story with Allure, the Friends star revealed she tried to conceive multiple times throughout her late 30s and 40s with no success. “It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” she explained. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”