Justin Timberlake All Smiles With Wife Jessica Biel at 'Trolls' Premiere After Britney Spears Drama: Photos
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were all smiles as they stepped out at the Trolls Band Together premiere, which took place in Los Angeles, Calif., on Wednesday, November 15 — just a few weeks after Britney Spears' memoir released new details about her relationship with the boy bander.
In new photos, Timberlake, 42, reunited with his *NSYNC band members, including Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick at the TCL Chinese Theater. The group reunited to record their new song "Better Place," which is off the film's soundtrack. This was the first time the singers were able to promote their new film now the SAG-AFTRA strike is over.
Timberlake sported an all-black outfit, while his wife matched, wearing a silk black ensemble.
The pair's outing comes a few weeks after Spears released her tell-all book, The Woman in Me, on October 24. In the juicy tome, she revealed she had an abortion while dating the Friends with Benefits star.
“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” she wrote.
“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she added. “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”
The former flames started dating in 1999 but split in 2002. Spears also claimed Timberlake cheated on her — and she also cheated on him.
As OK! previously reported, Timberlake is "shell shocked" over his ex's book, an insider alleged.
"The book does not paint Justin in a good light," the source explained. "He's well aware of it. Because of the backlash, he's canceled club appearances, which were intended to promote his upcoming album."
"Britney's book is from her perspective, so of course he's going to look like the bad guy," the source continued. "But he's confident this dark cloud will pass in time. The last thing he wants is to be bombarded with people attacking him for what's in Britney's book."