Justin Timberlake Admits New Album Is His 'Best Work' After 'Narrowing' 100 Songs He Recorded 'Down to 18'
Get ready to "Rock Your Body" because Justin Timberlake is back and better!
On Thursday, January 25, the former *NYSNC frontman dropped his new single, "Selfish," marking the 42-year-old’s first solo music launch in the six years after his 2018 album Man in the Woods.
The catchy track’s launch comes less than two months before the release of his new album, Everything I Thought It Was on Friday, March 15.
During a recent interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Timberlake opened up about the amount of time and effort he put into the upcoming album, as he expressed how "excited" he’s been about ending the six-year hiatus from his solo music career.
"I think every artist probably says this, but it is my best work," the "Can’t Stop the Feeling!" Hitmaker admitted, noting the record has "moments that are incredibly honest, but also, there's a lot of f---ing fun on this album."
As for how he thought of the title Everything I Thought It Was, Timberlake described how "some of the songs are more introspective and some of them are more what I think people know me for."
"I was able, on some of the songs, to look back at the past and have a real, not a refracted perspective of what it was because they always say ... you always hear that thing about, well, there's never any truth, there's just everybody's perspective of what happened," Timberlake explained. "But to really look at it and be able to metabolize and verbalize my perspective on it, I don't think I've ever really done that before."
Following the release of his new single, the dad-of-two — who shares Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, with his wife, Jessica Biel — is set to star as musical guest on the January 27 episode of Saturday Night Live.
During his Apple Music 1 appearance, Timberlake revealed why he chose to take the musical route on the weekly comedy show instead of hosting like he’s done five times before.
"I flirted with the idea of, should I host or ask to host? And then I just thought, 'No, this album is really special to me in a different, different way,'" he expressed.
While Timberlake might not be hosting for a sixth time, the Friends With Benefits actor "also cannot imagine that I won't get pulled into a sketch or two."
"It's only natural. And I'm here for it," he concluded.