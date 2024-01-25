Justin Timberlake Admits New Album Is His 'Best Work' After 'Narrowing' 100 Songs He Recorded 'Down to 18'

"I was able, on some of the songs, to look back at the past and have a real, not a refracted perspective of what it was because they always say ... you always hear that thing about, well, there's never any truth, there's just everybody's perspective of what happened," Timberlake explained. "But to really look at it and be able to metabolize and verbalize my perspective on it, I don't think I've ever really done that before."

Following the release of his new single, the dad-of-two — who shares Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, with his wife, Jessica Biel — is set to star as musical guest on the January 27 episode of Saturday Night Live.