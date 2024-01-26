Justin Timberlake Recalls Being Tackled by Travis Kelce During Golf Tournament: 'I Saw My Life Flash Before My Eyes'
Justin Timberlake had a wild experience with Travis Kelce.
During the pop star's Thursday, January 25, appearance on The Tonight Show, Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon recalled playing in a very competitive golf tournament in Las Vegas alongside the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his teammate Patrick Mahomes.
However, the light-hearted match wound up taking a physically intense turn.
"Even the other team was rooting for me. That’s how bad I am," the late-night host, 49, said while showing a video from the game before the "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer, 42, brought up what really happened during the match.
"I saw my life flash before my eyes," Timberlake teased before launching into the story.
According to the vocalist, in a moment of celebration, Kelce, 34, ran toward him for a side bump. "I was like, 'He’s doing it! I have to do it!'” Timberlake remembered thinking to himself. "And I forgot that he weighs like 80 pounds more than me."
As the chart-topper told the tale, Fallon played the clip of Timberlake toppling to the ground as Taylor Swift's boyfriend made contact with him.
The Friends with Benefits actor has been making the press rounds for the release of his latest single, "Selfish," which will be a part of his upcoming album. "I think every artist probably says this, but it is my best work," Timberlake said in a recent separate interview.
"I was able, on some of the songs, to look back at the past and have a real, not a refracted perspective of what it was because they always say ... you always hear that thing about, well, there's never any truth, there's just everybody's perspective of what happened," Timberlake explained. "But to really look at it and be able to metabolize and verbalize my perspective on it, I don't think I've ever really done that before."
The former boy band member's reflection comes after his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears made shocking claims about his past behavior in her memoir.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The book does not paint Justin in a good light," the source explained. "He's well aware of it. Because of the backlash, he's canceled club appearances, which were intended to promote his upcoming album."
"Britney's book is from her perspective, so of course he's going to look like the bad guy," the insider continued. "But he's confident this dark cloud will pass in time. The last thing he wants is to be bombarded with people attacking him for what's in Britney's book."