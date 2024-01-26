Justin Timberlake Recalls Being Tackled by Travis Kelce During Golf Tournament: 'I Saw My Life Flash Before My Eyes'

"Even the other team was rooting for me. That’s how bad I am," the late-night host, 49, said while showing a video from the game before the "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer, 42, brought up what really happened during the match.

"I saw my life flash before my eyes," Timberlake teased before launching into the story.

According to the vocalist, in a moment of celebration, Kelce, 34, ran toward him for a side bump. "I was like, 'He’s doing it! I have to do it!'” Timberlake remembered thinking to himself. "And I forgot that he weighs like 80 pounds more than me."