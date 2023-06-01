Jessica Biel Wants to 'Go Back' to Couples Therapy With Husband Justin Timberlake After Experiencing 'Ups and Downs' in Their Marriage
Jessica Biel feels that her marriage to Justin Timberlake needs a tune up.
According to insiders, the Hollywood power couple may be going back into couple's therapy after a few bumps in the road in the last few years of their marriage.
"They've worked hard to keep things together," a source revealed to Radar about the two, who weathered cheating allegations in 2019 when the "Summer Love" singer was spotted getting cozy with costar Alisha Wainwright. "She's constantly afraid it's going to blow up in their faces again and wants to go back into therapy."
Now that Timberlake will be in the midst of a hectic work schedule, the 7th Heaven actress has been desperate to make sure their union is on the right track after going through many "ups and downs" in recent times. "Jessica knows Justin is going to be gone for the better part of a year, and she can't travel with him because of their kids," the insider explained.
"She wants the two of them to go back into counseling to sort out their feelings and their future. She believes that is what saved their marriage the last time," the source continued of the pair, who have been married since October 2012.
A few years back when the pop star was caught getting cozy with another woman, Timberlake issued a public apology to his spouse. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and regret my behavior. I should have known better," he penned in an Instagram statement.
"This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be," the Friends With Benefits star said in a statement.