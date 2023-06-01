Jessica Biel Wants to 'Go Back' to Couples Therapy With Husband Justin Timberlake After Experiencing 'Ups and Downs' in Their Marriage

"They've worked hard to keep things together," a source revealed to Radar about the two, who weathered cheating allegations in 2019 when the "Summer Love" singer was spotted getting cozy with costar Alisha Wainwright. "She's constantly afraid it's going to blow up in their faces again and wants to go back into therapy."

Now that Timberlake will be in the midst of a hectic work schedule, the 7th Heaven actress has been desperate to make sure their union is on the right track after going through many "ups and downs" in recent times. "Jessica knows Justin is going to be gone for the better part of a year, and she can't travel with him because of their kids," the insider explained.