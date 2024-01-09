Travis Kelce Refuses to Name-Drop Girlfriend Taylor Swift When Asked to Reveal the 'Most Famous Person' in His Phone
When they're on the phone, does he talk real slow?
While many would agree Taylor Swift is the biggest celebrity in her boyfriend Travis Kelce's contact list, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shied away from name-dropping the pop star when asked to reveal the "most famous person" in his phone during a recent social media bit.
In a Monday, January 8, TikTok video uploaded by the Chiefs, multiple players were asked to share the most high-profile numbers they have stored in their cell — though the majority of viewers were solely focused on Kelce's response.
"You guys know the easy answer," the 34-year-old admitted, seemingly referring to Swift, also 34, after he was told not to go with his obvious first choice.
Instead, Kelce rolled with "JT, Justin Timberlake," causing him to be put "on the spot" with a request to call the former *NSYNC frontman to see if he would pick up.
"No, not a chance," the two-time Super Bowl champion declared of Timberlake, whom Kelce was certain would not answer if he were to give him a ring. "I know you and I appreciate you Justin, but he’s a busy man."
Other Chiefs players responded with a variety of answers — including Gunna, their own quarterback Patrick Mahomes and even "my mom."
Fans of Kelce and Swift were disappointed by the loss of an opportunity to hear the NFL athlete give the "easy answer," with some asking for the video to be re-filmed.
"REDO THIS WITH THE EASY ANSWER," one person demanded, while another asked: "The real question is HOW is the easy answer saved in his contacts?!"
"Why didn’t you make Travis say Taylor…. We just wanted to hear it!!! 😂, a third fan confessed, as a fourth expressed, "Everybody talking about Taylor and Travis but the guy saying his mom was the most famous person was sweet."
While Kelce might not have name-dropped Swift, we all know the story of how he wound up in the "Love Story" singer's contact list.
In July 2023, Kelce admitted during his "New Heights" podcast that he'd been disappointed after attending Swift's Eras Tour concert, as he'd made her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, but he wasn't ever able to give it to her.
Kelce's confession quickly went viral on social media and the duo started to mingling shortly after.
"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as h---," Swift sweetly stated during her interview for TIME's 2023 Person of the Year. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple."