Britney Spears Will Reveal How Her Relationship With Ex Sam Asghari 'Broke Down' in Second Memoir: Source
Britney Spears wrote The Woman in Me before her and ex Sam Asghari decided to call it quits on their marriage — however, according to a source, she does plan to address how the relationship ended in her second memoir.
“Britney’s not looking to go after Sam,” the source shared of the “Toxic” singer, who announced on October 28 that she would be releasing another book. “She just wants [to talk about] why the relationship broke down.”
Spears and Asghari were married for 14 months before they decided to end their relationship, but prior to that, the duo was together for about six years.
Although the couple seemingly had a heartbreaking ending, the pop sensation only wrote gushing remarks in the memoir about the personal trainer. In fact, she even called Asghari a “gift from God.”
“I have an appreciation for how stable he is. I love that he doesn’t even drink,” she penned. “I knew I wanted him in my life immediately. The chemistry with us in the beginning was insane. We couldn’t keep our hands off each other.”
The mother-of-two — who shares sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, with ex-husband Kevin Federline — revealed she felt “giddy” about the possibility of expanding her family with Asghari. Spears also praised the actor’s support after she suffered a miscarriage in early 2022.
While the split was upsetting, Asghari still wants the best for Spears, as he expressed his joy for his ex after her book became the highest-selling celebrity memoir in publishing history.
“That made me smile, to be honest,” he told photographers last month. “I’m freakin’ proud of her, and I hope she takes over the world.”
At the time of their split, both Spears and Asghari shared messages with their fans on social media.
"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!" the 41-year-old captioned an Instagram post on August 19.
"I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty d--- good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!" Spears concluded.
Just a few days prior, Asghari wrote: "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together."
"We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always," he added. "S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful."
