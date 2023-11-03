Britney Spears Will Reveal How Her Relationship With Ex Sam Asghari 'Broke Down' in Second Memoir: Source

Britney Spears wrote The Woman in Me before her and ex Sam Asghari decided to call it quits on their marriage — however, according to a source, she does plan to address how the relationship ended in her second memoir.

“Britney’s not looking to go after Sam,” the source shared of the “Toxic” singer, who announced on October 28 that she would be releasing another book. “She just wants [to talk about] why the relationship broke down.”