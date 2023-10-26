Britney Spears and Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Are Still in Touch Despite Him Crashing Her 2022 Wedding

"There was a ten year gap where I didn't speak to her but she reached out to me in 2020 and we started talking over the phone," said Alexander, Spears' childhood friend that she went on to marry in Las Vegas in 2004 before getting an annulment just 55 hours later.

Alexander sat down for a new interview on the Australian radio program Kyle and Jackie O Show two days after the Tuesday, October 24, release of the pop star's memoir, The Woman in Me.