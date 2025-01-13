Actress Justine Bateman Slams Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Being 'Disaster Tourists' as L.A. Wildfires Rage On: 'They Don't Live Here'
Justine Bateman isn’t holding back when it comes to her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles.
The 58-year-old actress took to X (formerly Twitter) to blast the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after footage showed them volunteering during the L.A. wildfires.
“Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers,” the Family Ties star wrote. “What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved.”
Bateman didn’t stop there, adding, “They are ‘touring the damage’? Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists.”
The backlash started after Fox 11 Los Angeles aired footage on Friday, January 10, showing the couple in Pasadena, Calif. Dressed in casual clothes, they were seen conversing with the city's mayor, Victor Gordo, as well as victims and relief workers.
Of course, social media users quickly joined the conversation.
“It’s hilarious looking at her walking around like a lost toddler, hugging everyone, trying to look busy 😂🤣,” one person commented.
“These two are shameless,” another wrote.
“Thank you for posting how disgusting they are!” a third added, while someone else claimed, “Justine, that's always been her end goal. She wants to be President of the United States. Really."
However, others jumped to the pair's defense.
“I don’t want to be critical of anyone right now. This is what Harry has always been taught to do, I think they are just trying to help. People want to help but don’t know how to right now. Give the benefit of the doubt, horrible tragedy,” one user penned.
“They went to feed people displaced by the fires anonymously & masked for hours, and left without anyone knowing who they really were. You’ve basically been on Twitter, complaining & lying the entire time the fires have been burning. Kind of says it all,” another added.
The footage also featured the couple handing out food parcels at the Pasadena Convention Center, which has been transformed into an evacuation site. They were also seen hugging José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, which has been providing meals for those affected by the fires.
The segment stirred even more controversy when FOX 11 anchor Susan Hirasuna referred to Meghan as “Princess Markle” and claimed she was “hanging out with the commoners.”
In addition to volunteering, Harry and Meghan reportedly opened their $29 million Montecito mansion — located about 90 miles from L.A. — to friends and loved ones displaced by the fires.
“They want to be as helpful as they can be and really they just want to be supportive,” Mayor Gordo told Fox 11.
“They took the time to meet the people who were affected and spend time. They are just very caring people who are very concerned for their friends and neighbors,” Gordo added.
The wildfires have caused immense devastation, claiming 24 lives and scorching nearly 14,000 acres.
Amid the chaos, Meghan delayed the release of her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which was originally scheduled to debut on January 15.
In a statement issued Sunday, January 12, the Duchess explained, “I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California.”
The show will now premiere on March 4.