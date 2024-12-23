Harry and Meghan Declare 'Divorce is Not an Option' … Even Though His Extraordinary Marriage Drama Denial 'Has Done Little to Quell Suspicions'

The pair have traveled without one another in recent months, leading many to believe they're living separate lives. "They're very clear they are not divorcing and just as committed as ever, but that doesn't mean there aren't some areas they want to, and need to, work on," the source alleged. "One thing that has really fallen by the wayside is the romance, and they've vowed to tackle that proactively."

To make sure they're connecting, the actress, 43, is adamant on planning on special trips with her and just Harry without their kids, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. "They're really going to carve out the time. They need to otherwise their schedules get so jammed," said the source. "They've also vowed to stay patient when it comes to the palace, which can get them worked up. They're not going to sweat that stuff anymore."