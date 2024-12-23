Harry and Meghan Declare 'Divorce is Not an Option' … Even Though His Extraordinary Marriage Drama Denial 'Has Done Little to Quell Suspicions'
Even though Prince Harry has adamantly denied the rumors he and Meghan Markle are not splitting up, it seems like some people still believe something is up in their marriage.
"It feels very much a case of 'he who doth protest too much,'" one source claimed, adding that the pair have done little to quell supicions. "Everyone has noticed they're rarely together anymore."
The pair have traveled without one another in recent months, leading many to believe they're living separate lives. "They're very clear they are not divorcing and just as committed as ever, but that doesn't mean there aren't some areas they want to, and need to, work on," the source alleged. "One thing that has really fallen by the wayside is the romance, and they've vowed to tackle that proactively."
To make sure they're connecting, the actress, 43, is adamant on planning on special trips with her and just Harry without their kids, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. "They're really going to carve out the time. They need to otherwise their schedules get so jammed," said the source. "They've also vowed to stay patient when it comes to the palace, which can get them worked up. They're not going to sweat that stuff anymore."
According to the first source, Meghan is the one who wants to avoid discussing the royal family since Harry, 40, is not on the best terms with them. The approach is "straight out of Meghan's California therapy-speak playbook," they said. "Of course she'll move heaven and earth to avoid divorce. A custody case would be way too messy to comprehend, and thanks to Harry's family he has endless means. Meghan will be making it very clear that no matter how stressful life in the U.S. gets, divorce is not an option."
As OK! previously reported, Harry spoke out about the rumors earlier this month.
“Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times,” he said at the New York Times' 2024 DealBook Summit in New York City on December 4. “We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?”
He added, “It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it.”
The dad-of-two then declared that the hearsay doesn't bother him one bit.
“The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls,” Harry continued. “Their hopes are just built and built, and it's like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.”
New Idea spoke to the source.