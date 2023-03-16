OK Magazine
Britney Spears Brags About Her 'Highest Viewed' Stripped Down Photos: 'It Was Tasteful I Thought!'

britney spears brags highest viewed stripped down photos pp
Source: @britneyspears/instagram
By:

Mar. 16 2023, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Britney Spears is all about self-love!

The Princess of Pop couldn't help but gush over her NSFW photos that inevitably caught the public's attention.

britney spears brags highest viewed stripped down photos
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

"Throwback of me trying on dresses in the outside shower bathroom !!! This is where I took my first highest viewed nude picture in Polynesia with 4 million likes!!!" Spears expressed in an Instagram caption of Wednesday, March 15, of a previously posted, raunchy photo.

"That’s pretty high for me…" the "Toxic" singer stated while giving herself praise. "it was tasteful I thought !!!"

britney spears brags highest viewed stripped down photos
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

The series of snaps included various images of Spears during recent endeavors.

"The video is of me landing in Mexico 🇲🇽 !!!" the "Gimme More" singer continued to explain in the post's caption. "The other pics are of me on a boat with my favorite damn turquoise bathing suit 👙 !!!"

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

"I can’t find the bathing suit anywhere at the moment but I stay hopeful 😌😌😌🌷🌷🌷!!!" she concluded.

Spears reminiscing on her trip to Polynesia comes exactly one year after she and her husband, Sam Asghari, traveled there for the personal trainer's birthday in March 2022.

britney spears brags highest viewed stripped down photos
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

At the time, the 41-year-old took to Instagram to express her love and appreciation for her lover — whom she tied later tied the knot with in June 2022.

"Happy Birthday 🎊🎁 to my Fiancé … I love you so much ❤️ … I want a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!" the mother-of-two sweetly wrote alongside a picture of her and Asghari posing in front of a beautiful beach sunset.

Source: OK!

This year, Spears gave the 29-year-old a similar shout-out on Saturday, March 4, stating: "Happy Birthday 🎂!!! I love you so much and hope you get all your birthday wishes and more 🌹 !!!"

The lovebirds' Polynesian vacation isn't the only thing Spears has been nostalgic about lately, as she recently took to the social media app to share how much she missed a trip she and Asghari took to Mexico last year.

"Throwback to Mexico 🇲🇽 … before I got married … so happy and silly here 😜🤷🏼‍♀️😌 !!!" the "Circus" vocalist captioned her Tuesday, March 14, upload of Spears and Asghari dancing around a bonfire and mariachi band.

