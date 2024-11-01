Kacey Musgraves' Quirky Halloween Costume Revealed: Country Star Shows Off Her Hilarious Armadillo Outfit at Home

Musgraves, who is currently on her Deeper Well World Tour, is excited to connect with her fans in concert.

“It can be really intimidating to put your most intimate thoughts out there,” she told American Songwriter magazine for their new cover story. “But I always find it to be the opposite in the sense that some of the things that are hard for me to say in real life, I can actually randomly say more easily in song form. The whole process is really therapeutic for me, for sure.”

“I just knew it spoke to, in a larger sense, where I feel like I was in my life and where I am right now,” she added. “I’m right in the middle of my 30s. It feels really good. Deeper Well is an ode to ruthlessly removing resistance to growth. That has been a theme for me in the last few years. It can look like trimming out the fat, trimming friendships down, and reallocating where your energy is spent. Are these habits working for me? Am I living in the right place? What can I refine here about my life? And sometimes that means maybe disappointing someone who has different expectations.”