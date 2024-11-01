Kacey Musgraves' Quirky Halloween Costume Revealed: Country Star Shows Off Her Hilarious Armadillo Outfit at Home
Kacey Musgraves is all about making people laugh!
The country star, 36, showed off her creative Halloween outfit on Friday, November 1, via Instagram, writing, "imagine ur talkin shii abt me and im just at home being an armadillo."
Of course, people thought the brunette beauty's caption was hilarious.
One person wrote, "Who tf would s--- talk Kacey Musgraves?" while another said, "Most creative costume ever 😂."
A third person added, "Suddenly im not scared of armadillos anymore <3," while another stated, "you ate this."
It looks like Musgraves is in a chipper mood after she escaped a life-threatening situation involving her dog, Pepper.
The Grammy winner previously revealed her pup saved her from stepping on a venomous snake while she was barefoot.
Musgraves documented Pepper receiving IV treatment in order to feel better.
“The bite made her lethargic. Those who have Blue Heelers know they ain't ever this calm,” she noted in her Instagram Story.
On Monday, October 28, Musgraves revealed her pet was back home and “sleeping a lot / on paid meds and getting lots of love.”
"This is wild but the vet was showing me how the inside of her mouth and all down her neck is so bruised from that d--- snakebite," she stated, pulling back Pepper's lip to reveal the damage.
Fans immediately sent their well-wishes to Musgraves. "I’m crying. She’s so precious I want to give Pepper a hug," one fan said, while another added, "Glad pepper will be OK gotta love dogs."
Musgraves, who is currently on her Deeper Well World Tour, is excited to connect with her fans in concert.
“It can be really intimidating to put your most intimate thoughts out there,” she told American Songwriter magazine for their new cover story. “But I always find it to be the opposite in the sense that some of the things that are hard for me to say in real life, I can actually randomly say more easily in song form. The whole process is really therapeutic for me, for sure.”
“I just knew it spoke to, in a larger sense, where I feel like I was in my life and where I am right now,” she added. “I’m right in the middle of my 30s. It feels really good. Deeper Well is an ode to ruthlessly removing resistance to growth. That has been a theme for me in the last few years. It can look like trimming out the fat, trimming friendships down, and reallocating where your energy is spent. Are these habits working for me? Am I living in the right place? What can I refine here about my life? And sometimes that means maybe disappointing someone who has different expectations.”