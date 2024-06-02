Donald Trump Claims His Guilty Verdict Is 'Very Hard' for Wife Melania: 'Tougher on My Family Than Me'

Though Melania Trump didn't come to her husband Donald's hush money trial once, she apparently is upset after his guilty verdict was reached on May 30.

During an interview with Fox & Friends, which aired on Sunday, June 2, the ex-president, 77, was asked how his brood is coping during this time.

"She's fine, but I think it's very hard for her. I mean, she's fine. But it's, you know, she has to read all this c---," he stated of his wife.

"It's tougher, I think it's probably in many ways, it's tougher on my family than it is on me," he added.