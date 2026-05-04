Kai Trump Sparks Wild Dating Rumors as She Hugs Friend on Last Day of High School: 'My Heated Rivalry'

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Kai Trump ignited wild romance rumors when she hugged her friend Emma in a new TikTok clip shared on Saturday, May 2. The 18-year-old golfer and her pal both donned University of Miami tees and khaki skirts for the heartfelt video.

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Kai Trump and Her BFF Celebrated Last Day of High School With Fun Video

The pair swayed around and danced to the emotional song "Slipping Through My Fingers" from the 2008 musical drama Mamma Mia. Kai — who is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex Vanessa — then gave Emma a sweet embrace as they stood outside in the sunshine on their last day of high school. The two then closely posed together and smiled to the camera.

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Some Fans Speculated the Duo's Friendship Could Be Romantic

Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/TikTok Kai Trump and her friend Emma had a blast in their TikTok video.

Viewers took to the comments section to speculate that Kai and her BFF may even be an item. "My heated rivalry," someone wrote, referencing the critically-acclaimed Canadian sports romantic drama series about two LGBTQ+ hockey players on rival teams who fall in love. "Very sweet couple," another person gushed.

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Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram Kai Trump is set to attend the University of Miami for college.

"They’ll always be together," one noted, with another user wondering: "I thought they broke up?" "Fav couple," someone else wrote. "Love their friendship," a user chimed in. Kai will be attending the Floridian university this upcoming fall, majoring in marketing and management.

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Kai Trump to Attend University of Miami

Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram The golfer posted a glimpse of her 'bed party' on social media.

Kai opened up about her college plans in an Instagram Q&A video she shared in April. "I'm very interested in both of those [majors]," she said. "I want to do that in college, so that's what I'm going to be doing. I think that could also help build my own brand, as well." The athlete added she's hoping to continue being a YouTuber and expand her social media career.

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Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram Kai Trump's room was filled with University of Miami merch.