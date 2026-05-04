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Kai Trump Sparks Wild Dating Rumors as She Hugs Friend on Last Day of High School: 'My Heated Rivalry'

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Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/TikTok/@kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump shared a video on May 2 to celebrate the end of high school.

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May 4 2026, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump ignited wild romance rumors when she hugged her friend Emma in a new TikTok clip shared on Saturday, May 2.

The 18-year-old golfer and her pal both donned University of Miami tees and khaki skirts for the heartfelt video.

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Kai Trump and Her BFF Celebrated Last Day of High School With Fun Video

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Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/TikTok

Kai Trump and her friend sparked wild dating rumors in a TikTok posted on their last day of high school.

The pair swayed around and danced to the emotional song "Slipping Through My Fingers" from the 2008 musical drama Mamma Mia.

Kai — who is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex Vanessa — then gave Emma a sweet embrace as they stood outside in the sunshine on their last day of high school.

The two then closely posed together and smiled to the camera.

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Some Fans Speculated the Duo's Friendship Could Be Romantic

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Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/TikTok

Kai Trump and her friend Emma had a blast in their TikTok video.

Viewers took to the comments section to speculate that Kai and her BFF may even be an item.

"My heated rivalry," someone wrote, referencing the critically-acclaimed Canadian sports romantic drama series about two LGBTQ+ hockey players on rival teams who fall in love.

"Very sweet couple," another person gushed.

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image of kai trump
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump is set to attend the University of Miami for college.

"They’ll always be together," one noted, with another user wondering: "I thought they broke up?"

"Fav couple," someone else wrote. "Love their friendship," a user chimed in.

Kai will be attending the Floridian university this upcoming fall, majoring in marketing and management.

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Kai Trump to Attend University of Miami

image of kai trump
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

The golfer posted a glimpse of her 'bed party' on social media.

Kai opened up about her college plans in an Instagram Q&A video she shared in April.

"I'm very interested in both of those [majors]," she said. "I want to do that in college, so that's what I'm going to be doing. I think that could also help build my own brand, as well."

The athlete added she's hoping to continue being a YouTuber and expand her social media career.

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image of kai trump
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump's room was filled with University of Miami merch.

The granddaughter of President Donald Trump also commemorated the end of her high school life with a "bed party." Kai posted a social media video on Sunday, May 3, that featured her room filled with orange and green University of Miami merch.

The room was vibrantly decorated with balloons, streamers, pillows, signs and blankets that bared the college's logo and colors.

Kai donned a forrest green crop top and jeans as she jumped around the area and onto her bed in the clip. She then made a half-square-shaped signal with her hands at the end of the snap.

On April 27, she attended her prom and donned a tight, curve-hugging fiery red gown for the big night. The frock showcased a cutout underneath her chest and she also sported a sparkling heart necklace.

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