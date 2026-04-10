Kai Trump, 18, Is Taking 'Advantage' of Social Media Stardom Since She 'Likes' the Perks of 'Being a Celebrity': Sources
April 10 2026, Published 1:33 p.m. ET
Kai Trump may not have expected to become a social media sensation, but she's more than happy to embrace the limelight.
Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa's eldest daughter became an overnight star after she gushed over grandpa Donald Trump at the RNC in 2024.
Kai Trump Enjoys Being Famous
A source told a news outlet the 18-year-old "took advantage" of her "social media star" status, as she "likes everything that goes along with being a celebrity."
However, they insisted she's still more focused on golf and will follow through on her enrollment at the University of Miami later this year to play the sport there.
'Now Is the Time to Make a Mark'
An additional insider told People that while she is "entitled," the fame came when she was "old enough ... to handle things without all of the mistakes younger child public figures often make."
"She has and can continue to charm herself into a comfortable life as a golfer and influencer because she is in the right place at the right time," they noted.
A political source said Kai's popularity is likely fleeting, sharing, "When Donald is out of the picture I don’t see a lot of interest in any of these people so now is the time to make a mark."
The Teen Is an Avid Golfer
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Kai has shared her life with fans via YouTube videos, bringing people along on golf outings, day in the life clips and Q&As. She's featured many of her relatives in the episodes, including the president and her siblings.
One of her most viewed uploads was a 1-on-1 golf competition with the POTUS.
"I just want to say that I play a lot of golf with Kai and she’s a fantastic golfer. She’s a scratch player, which is amazing," Donald raved.
"I think some day in the not-too-distant future she’s gonna be much better than scratch," he continued. "But she’s doing really well and she wins a lot of matches. And some day she’ll be able to beat her grandfather, but I’m not sure when that’ll be… it might be a long time."
"One v one match? You wanna do a one v one match?" Kai playfully asked.
Kai Trump Has Received Backlash Over Her Posts
Needless to say, Kai has just as many critics as she does fans.
The high school student recently received backlash for boasting about her "special" trip to the Masters amid the war in Iran, and a few weeks prior, she was slammed for taking selfies in front of war machines.