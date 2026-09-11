HEALTH Kai Trump Says Her Doctor Was 'Shocked' After She Battled Two Illnesses at Once and Went Days Without Eating During First Week of College Source: MEGA,@@KAI TRUMP/YOUTUBE Kai Trump is a freshman at the University of Miami. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 11 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump shared in a YouTube vlog that her doctor was surprised after she caught strep throat and a sinus infection at the same time while going days without eating during her difficult first week at the University of Miami. The 19-year-old freshman and golfer explained the emotional stress of moving away from her family in Jupiter, Fla., left her living off diet soda and skipping meals for three days before her friend stepped in with groceries.

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Kai Trump Details Her Health Woes

Source: @KAI TRUMP/YOUTUBE Kai Trump caught strep throat and a sinus infection during her first week of school.

"Emma got me some frozen foods because I haven't eaten in like three days. So, Emma got me food," she explained. Emma then chimed in, noting, "I could only bring as much as I could carry. I mean, she's living off of diet sodas." She added, "So, I got her fruit and prosciutto. And then we got her some, like, pasta and bread and stuff that's just, like, basic foods, but she's basically living off of diet soda."

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Source: @KAI TRUMP/YOUTUBE Kai Trump's friend brought her groceries while the golfer was living off 'diet soda.'

"I've been living alone, kind of crazy," Kai noted on her YouTube vlog. "I've had six qualifiers. I ended up getting strep throat last week. On top of strep, I had a sinus infection, so I got two at once; it had never happened to me before." Her doctors were surprised by the concurrent timing of the strep throat and sinus infection. To make matters worse, she also suffered a bout of food poisoning shortly after. "The doctor was even shocked that that happened. So I've been going through it. Last night I think I had food poisoning because I ate sushi and I threw up, so I don't know," she spilled. "Not fun."

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Kai Trump Went Home So Her Mom Could Take Care of Her

Source: MEGA The student said she is loving college despite her health setback.

Because she was so severely ill and overwhelmed by her new routine, Kai temporarily left campus and traveled back home so her mother, Vanessa Trump, could nurse her back to health. Despite the rocky start, Kai expressed she is incredibly excited for her first year on the university's women's golf team, though she acknowledged that balancing life as a Division I student-athlete is proving to be a massive adjustment.

Kai Trump Says College Has Been 'Nice'

Source: MEGA Kai Trump returned home for a few days while she was sick.