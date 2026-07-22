Kai Trump Confesses Her Guilty Pleasure Despite Maintaining 6-Pack Abs

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In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, 19-year-old influencer and aspiring pro golfer Kai Trump shared that she avoids standard treats like ice cream and other sweets entirely, preferring savory flavors instead. Her guilty pleasure, she said, is prosciutto with pesto. Kai credits her athletic physique to strict, simple dietary guidelines and structured time in the gym. Her body transformation was kick-started when a left wrist surgery in January temporarily sidelined her from playing golf.

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Source: @kaitrump/instagram Kai Trump was determined to get a six-pack before returning to golf.

Instead of treating the recovery as downtime, she committed to a personal seven-month challenge to sculpt her midsection. In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Kai recalled the moment she decided to use her golf injury recovery downtime to transform her core, saying, “I literally told them, 'I have seven months before I return to golf, we're getting a six-pack.'” Her regimen includes a strict gluten-free and dairy-free diet while completely avoiding eggs due to an allergy.

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Source: MEGA Kai Trump revealed her guilty pleasure is prosciutto with pesto.

She prioritizes simple meals like ground beef, chicken, or steak bowls paired with rice and avocado, consuming roughly 150 grams of protein daily. Sidelined from upper-body lifting, she focused heavily on core training alongside heavy squats and cardio on a stair-climbing machine. President Donald Trump’s granddaughter said her tournament warm-up routine focuses on foam rolling and muscle activation, while her lifestyle choices are deeply inspired by her mother, Vanessa Trump, who is currently battling breast cancer.

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Source: @kaitrump/instagram Kai Trump was inspired by her mother Vanessa's healthy habits.

Growing up, Kai closely watched how her mother approached food and fitness, stating, "Seeing how she eats and what she prioritizes... I kind of grew into that." Beyond physical fitness, her lifestyle prioritizes mental well-being. She emphasizes taking regular breaks from mobile phones, spending quality time with friends and using active gym sessions or simple treadmill walks purely to clear her head. The incoming University of Miami freshman regularly faces intense criticism for flaunting a hyper-wealthy lifestyle. A major viral flashpoint occurred when she posted a YouTube video titled "I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon" at an ultra-exclusive grocery store. Viewers heavily slammed her for joking about "filing for bankruptcy" over high prices while using taxpayer-funded security details.

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Source: MEGA Kai Trump frequently faces backlash as the granddaughter of President Donald Trump.