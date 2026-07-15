Kai Trump, 19, Shows Off Impressive Toned Abs in Skimpy Bikini While Paddleboarding After Wrist Surgery: Photo

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Donald Trump's 19-year-old granddaughter flexed her impressive abs while paddleboarding with gloomy skies and rocky fixtures in the background. Kai Trump posted a picture on her Instagram story on July 14 of her standing on top of a blue and white paddleboard while grinning at the camera with an oar in her hand. As she prepares for her college golf debut, the teen sported a skimpy blue and white string bikini, which boldly displayed her six-pack abs.

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Why Did Kai Trump Have Wrist Surgery?

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump posed in a skimpy bikini on a paddleboard.

Her wet hair appeared to be tied back in a slick-back ponytail as she luxuriated in her summer break, suggesting that she may have taken a dip in the water herself. The athletic summer activity comes just a few months after Kai underwent wrist surgery for “stabilizing tissues of [her] ECU tendon and damage to [her] fibrocartilage complex” in January. “The surgery was successfully performed at the Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute by Dr. Thomas Graham, Chief of Jefferson Orthopedics,” she added in a video announcing the operation. “I look forward to my rehab in the coming months. I am excited for the ability to play golf pain-free."

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Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump shared that she was 'so back' after recovering from wrist surgery.

In March, Kai shared on social media that she was “so back” and recovering quickly from the operation as she returned to her rigorous golf training. Kai graduated from high school in May from The Benjamin School and has plans to play collegiate golf at the University of Miami in the fall. “The more golf I play, the better I’ll do,” she told Fox Digital. “Getting experience. Miami gave me a great opportunity, and I’m really looking forward to that.”

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Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump has frequently shared pictures from her summer adventures.

In the meantime, Kai appears to be enjoying her time off and has frequently posted snaps of her summer adventures. Earlier in July, Kai shared photos of her sporting a black mini-skirt and low-cut striped top while she appeared to be on her way to a concert. Commenters chimed in to praise the influencer for her style and confidence. "There's something really special about someone who carries themselves with authentic presence, genuine compassion, and effortless grace while being fully present in each moment," one commenter wrote. "That's the kind of beauty no camera can create—it grows from character, and that's what leaves a lasting impression." "Yet another stunningly beautiful Trump," a second added.

'Getting Swole'

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump has millions of followers across social media platforms.