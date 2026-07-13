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Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Pulls Up Her Shirt to Show Off Enviable 6-Pack Abs: 'Getting Swole'

image of kai trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram/YouTube

Kai Trump flashed her abs after her golf practice.

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July 13 2026, Updated 2:47 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump flexed her muscles and showed off her strong abs in her latest vlog.

The 19-year-old granddaughter of Donald Trump shared her Independence Day video on Sunday, July 12, and revealed she's working on toning up her body.

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Kai Trump Dropped Fourth of July Vlog

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Source: @kaitrump/YouTube

Kai Trump dropped her latest vlog on July 12.

The athlete had come home from playing a round of golf when she pulled up her navy polo and flaunted her abs to the camera.

"Guys, look at that," Kai gushed over her rock-hard stomach in her YouTube video.

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Kai Trump Celebrated Independence Day With Her Family at the White House

image of kai trump
Source: @kaitrump/YouTube

The golfer flexed her biceps after showing off her toned stomach.

"Working on my six-pack," the golfer smiled as she held up her toned biceps. "I'm getting swole," she added before walking to her front door to pick up a few packages.

Kai attended the America 250 celebration at the White House on July 4 alongside other members of her family, including her grandfather, 80, father Donald Trump Jr., aunt Tiffany Trump, and cousin Chloe Trump.

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Kai Trump Was Accused of Ignoring Her Grandfather at the Bash

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image of kai trump
Source: @kaitrump/YouTube

'Getting swole,' Kai Trump joked in her clip.

Kai was also accused of ignoring the POTUS while they watched the magnificent fireworks display during the Independence Day bash.

A video from the evening went viral earlier this month showing Kai and Donald lounging inside a glass-enclosed viewing area. As the fireworks brightened up the sky, she appeared to be very focused on her phone while the businessman sat with his hands hooked together.

Donald closed his eyes and some fans believed he dozed off during the colorful show.

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image of kai and Donald trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump joined her grandpa Donald for the White House's July 4 celebration earlier this month.

"Is that Kai Trump sitting next to him? It looks like someone texted her: Your grampa fell asleep again," a viewer wrote on social media.

"Did she watch it through the lens of her smartphone?" someone else scoffed about Kai paying too much attention to her cellular device instead of the fireworks.

“Is that Kai looking ‘I wanna get outta here’ bored?” one person wondered, while another chimed in: “She noticed but didn’t wake him."

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Donald Trump's Bruised Hand Made an Appearance on July 4

image of kai and Donald trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Donald Trump's bruised hand was well on display on July 4.

Elsewhere during the party, Kai appeared to expose Donald's makeup-covered hand when the two posed together for photos.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the future University of Miami student's image she shared on Instagram blatantly showed off Donald's foundation-smeared hand.

The politician has been covering up bruises and discoloration on the outside of his palm in recent months. The White House previously stated the blotches were due to Donald shaking hands with people multiple times a day.

Donald also attributed his bruising to taking a high dosage of aspirin daily, telling The Wall Street Journal back in January he ingests a higher-than-average amount of 325 mg per day.

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