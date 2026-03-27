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'Clueless' Kai Trump Slammed as 'Out of Touch' After Revealing Her 'Dream Job': 'So You Want to Be Retired?'

Photo of Kai Trump.
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump frequently receives hate via social media as President Donald Trump's granddaughter.

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March 27 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump is one again facing backlash online after opening up about her "dream job" — with critics calling the teenager "out of touch" as many across the country remain unemployed and struggling to pay groceries under her grandfather President Donald Trump's administration.

The 18-year-old found herself under fire after sharing a video to Instagram on Thursday, March 26, in response to a fan question about her ideal career path.

Sitting on a white couch in black jeans and a white hooded sweatshirt, Kai admitted her current lifestyle already aligns with her ambitions.

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'My Dream Job Is Literally What I'm Doing Now'

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Image of Kai Trump was ripped apart online after revealing her 'dream job.'
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump was ripped apart online after revealing her 'dream job.'

"My dream job is literally what I’m doing now. Playing golf, social media, entertaining, creating my own business. I think that’s my dream job," she explained. "Traveling the world, meeting new people, is probably my dream job. So that’s pretty much, I guess, entrepreneurship. That’s my dream job."

In the post's caption, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. wrote, "I love social media, golf, and business."

Kai's answer didn't sit well with internet trolls, however, as many critics took issue with her definition of "work."

"So basically unemployed 👏👏 wonderful dream," one user wrote, while another added, "There was no job mentioned ☠️."

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Kai Trump Mocked for Being 'Born Into a Trust Fund'

Image of Kai Trump was deemed 'out of touch' after sharing her 'dream' career.
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump was deemed 'out of touch' after sharing her 'dream' career.

Others were even more blunt, with comments reading, "So no job. Sorry honey. I love you. But that’s not a job," and "So just having fun and recording it."

"Clueless. Out of touch," a critic snubbed, as an additional social media user quipped, "So you wanna be retired?"

Several skeptics also pointed to her privileged upbringing, writing, "My dream job is being born into a trust fund too," and "Dream job thanks to rich family."

"Literally EVERYTHING she named is a hobby," someone else mentioned. “Meeting new ppl? Traveling?"

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Image of Kai Trump's fans defended her against trolls in the comments section of her post.
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump's fans defended her against trolls in the comments section of her post.

Still, not everyone agreed with the backlash, as some fans came to her defense.

"Let’s stop harassing a teenager because [of] who her grandpa is. She can’t help it!" a supporter wrote, as another complained, "I’m sorry but why do you guys hate on her and bash her about politics when she’s not even apart of it. I don’t even like Trump but she has done nothing wrong."

The controversy comes shortly after Kai was criticized for showcasing her lavish lifestyle in a YouTube vlog titled “I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon.”

Kai Trump Ripped Apart After Vlogging 'Tone-Deaf' Trip to Erewhon

Image of Kai Trump was called a 'brat' after vlogging her trip to Erewhon.
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump was called a 'brat' after vlogging her trip to Erewhon.

In the video shared on March 8, the future University of Miami golfer documented a luxury shopping trip to Erewhon, a high-end grocery store known for its steep prices.

Viewers labeled her "tone-deaf" after she joked about going "bankrupt" following the shopping spree despite her famous family being worth billions of dollars.

Despite the criticism, Kai has continued to share glimpses of her life online, leaning into content centered around golf, travel and social media — the very pursuits she says make up her "dream job."

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