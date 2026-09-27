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Kai Trump Admits She Hasn’t Spent a Single Weekend at College as Freshman Goes Home to Escape From Grueling Golf Schedule: 'It's Just Like Vacation'

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Source: @KAITRUMP/INSTAGRAM

Kai Trump is a freshman at the University of Miami.

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Sept. 27 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump reflected on her first few weeks as college freshman at the University of Miami.

The 19-year-old granddaughter of Donald Trump opened up in a new vlog for her YouTube channel about heading back to school.

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Source: @KAITRUMP/YOUTUBE

Kai Trump opened up about her freshman year of college in a new vlog.

Kai — who is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump — admitted she hasn't spent much time at the university as she lives quite close to campus.

"I've been at home every single weekend. It's so close. Only an hour and 20 minutes away," she said.

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Kai Trump Lives 'Close' to Her Home in Florida

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Source: @KAITRUMP/INSTAGRAM

Kai Trump has been focusing on playing golf and her schoolwork.

"It makes sense. Especially the weekend, like, if I really have nothing to do. And honestly, being a college athlete, I'm so tired because the whole day, I'm grinding. I'm working out, I'm playing golf, and then I have classes," the pro golfer added.

"So, like, when I go home, I feel like it's just like vacation," she confessed.

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image of kai trump
Source: @KAITRUMP/YOUTUBE

Kai Trump said she's 'not here to party in Miami.'

Kai previously discussed attending the South Beach school and why wild college parties are just not her thing.

"I feel like I haven't really explored Miami yet because I'm so busy with the golf and stuff like that. I'm here for golf. I'm not here to party in Miami so I guess it's okay," she said earlier this month, according to The Spun.

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Kai Trump Is Not a Big Fan of College Parties

image of kai trump
Source: @KAITRUMP/INSTAGRAM

Kai Trump hurt her wrist earlier this month while playing golf.

"College life is fun. When you're a student-athlete, that makes it hard to be honest with you," she said.

Kai also joined the Miami Hurricanes women's golf team as a freshman, and has quite the jam-packed schedule. "I wake up every day at like 5:00am and then I don't normally go to sleep until like 10:30," she then noted.

The athlete explained she's prioritizing her golf and her schoolwork as she adjusts to college life.

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Kai Trump Endured a Painful Wrist Injury Recently

image of kai trump
Source: @KAITRUMP/YOUTUBE

Kai Trump noted she's doing stem cell injections to help out her wrist.

Kai also recently suffered a wrist injury during her first university golf tournament.

She discussed the painful incident in a YouTube vlog she posted earlier this month. The injury occurred during the Golfweek Fall Challenge when she “hit the ground next to the first cart path.”

“Let’s just say there must have been some cart path underneath that ground because it was very hard. Hit it, it felt like a shock on my arm,” she looked back. “Then on the tenth hole, I hit my driver, and I felt like I tore it again.”

While Kai stated she “didn’t fully tear” her wrist, she did cultivate a “little sliver” on the cartilage and ligaments. She added she's treating her injury with “stem cell” injections so she doesn't have to undergo surgery.

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