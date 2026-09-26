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Kai Trump Injures Wrist During College Golf Debut, Undergoes Treatment to Avoid Surgery

Image of Kai Trump
Source: MEGA, @KAITRUMP/INSTAGRAM

Kai Trump suffered a wrist injury during her first collegiate golf tournament as a University of Miami freshman.

Sept. 26 2026, Published 6:11 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump is dealing with an unexpected setback at the start of her college golf career.

The 19-year-old University of Miami student-athlete revealed she injured her wrist while competing in her first collegiate tournament, the Golfweek Fall Challenge, earlier this month.

Trump explained the injury in a recent vlog, revealing she's now undergoing treatment in hopes of avoiding surgery and returning to competition in October.

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Kai Trump Injured Her Wrist During Her First College Tournament

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Source: @KAITRUMP/INSTAGRAM

The 19-year-old said she first hurt her wrist after accidentally striking hard near a cart path during the tournament.

Trump said the injury happened early in the tournament when she accidentally struck the ground near the cart path.

"Let's just say there must have been some cart path underneath that ground because it was very hard," she recalled.

The impact sent what she described as a "shock" through her arm, but Trump continued playing.

Unfortunately, the pain returned later in her round.

"Then on the tenth hole, I hit my driver, and I felt like I tore it again," she explained.

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Kai Trump Reveals Extent of Her Wrist Injury

Image of Kai revealed she sustained a small injury to the cartilage and ligaments in her wrist.
Source: MEGA

Kai revealed she sustained a small injury to the cartilage and ligaments in her wrist.

Despite the painful experience, Trump clarified that she did not suffer a complete tear.

The golfer said she developed a small "sliver" involving the cartilage and ligaments in her wrist.

Trump is now receiving "stem cell" injections from pain specialist Dr. Jeffrey Wiegers, according to a publication. She explained that the treatment is intended to help her recover without undergoing surgery.

The injury came at an especially unfortunate time, as Trump was just beginning her freshman season with the University of Miami Hurricanes.

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Kai Trump's Injury Impacted Her College Golf Debut

Image of The injury affected Kai during the Golfweek Fall Challenge.
Source: @KAITRUMP/INSTAGRAM

The injury affected Kai during the Golfweek Fall Challenge.

Trump acknowledged the wrist issue while reflecting on her performance at the Golfweek Fall Challenge, which took place from September 6 through September 8 at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawleys Island, S.C.

She ultimately tied for 102nd place in the 120-player field.

Trump had previously announced her verbal commitment to the University of Miami women's golf team in August 2024 before graduating from high school in May.

At the time, she thanked her family, friends, coaches and team for supporting her throughout her golf journey.

Kai Trump Is Expected to Return to Golf in October

Image of Kai is expected to return to competition at a tournament in October.
Source: @KAITRUMP/INSTAGRAM

Kai is expected to return to competition at a tournament in October.

Despite the early setback, Trump is expected to return to competition soon.

The Hurricanes are scheduled to compete in Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational from October 16 through October 18 at the UNC Finley Golf Course in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Trump's injury isn't the only challenge she's faced since starting college. She recently revealed she became emotional while moving away from her mom, Vanessa Trump, and into a two-bedroom apartment in Miami.

Her first week of school also didn't go exactly as planned, as Kai said she developed strep throat and returned home to Jupiter, Fla., so her mom could help care for her.

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