NEWS Kai Trump Injures Wrist During College Golf Debut, Undergoes Treatment to Avoid Surgery Source: MEGA, @KAITRUMP/INSTAGRAM Kai Trump suffered a wrist injury during her first collegiate golf tournament as a University of Miami freshman. Taylor Camp Sept. 26 2026, Published 6:11 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kai Trump is dealing with an unexpected setback at the start of her college golf career. The 19-year-old University of Miami student-athlete revealed she injured her wrist while competing in her first collegiate tournament, the Golfweek Fall Challenge, earlier this month. Trump explained the injury in a recent vlog, revealing she's now undergoing treatment in hopes of avoiding surgery and returning to competition in October.

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Kai Trump Injured Her Wrist During Her First College Tournament

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kai Trump (@kaitrump) Source: @KAITRUMP/INSTAGRAM The 19-year-old said she first hurt her wrist after accidentally striking hard near a cart path during the tournament.

Trump said the injury happened early in the tournament when she accidentally struck the ground near the cart path. "Let's just say there must have been some cart path underneath that ground because it was very hard," she recalled. The impact sent what she described as a "shock" through her arm, but Trump continued playing. Unfortunately, the pain returned later in her round. "Then on the tenth hole, I hit my driver, and I felt like I tore it again," she explained.

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Kai Trump Reveals Extent of Her Wrist Injury

Source: MEGA Kai revealed she sustained a small injury to the cartilage and ligaments in her wrist.

Despite the painful experience, Trump clarified that she did not suffer a complete tear. The golfer said she developed a small "sliver" involving the cartilage and ligaments in her wrist. Trump is now receiving "stem cell" injections from pain specialist Dr. Jeffrey Wiegers, according to a publication. She explained that the treatment is intended to help her recover without undergoing surgery. The injury came at an especially unfortunate time, as Trump was just beginning her freshman season with the University of Miami Hurricanes.

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Kai Trump's Injury Impacted Her College Golf Debut

Source: @KAITRUMP/INSTAGRAM The injury affected Kai during the Golfweek Fall Challenge.

Trump acknowledged the wrist issue while reflecting on her performance at the Golfweek Fall Challenge, which took place from September 6 through September 8 at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawleys Island, S.C. She ultimately tied for 102nd place in the 120-player field. Trump had previously announced her verbal commitment to the University of Miami women's golf team in August 2024 before graduating from high school in May. At the time, she thanked her family, friends, coaches and team for supporting her throughout her golf journey.

Kai Trump Is Expected to Return to Golf in October

Source: @KAITRUMP/INSTAGRAM Kai is expected to return to competition at a tournament in October.