'Entitlement': Kai Trump Blasted for Enjoying 'Special' Trip to the Masters Amid Iran Crisis

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Kai Trump was blasted for attending the Masters — weeks after her mom Vanessa Trump’s boyfriend, Tiger Woods, was arrested and amid the ongoing Iran crisis. The young golfer recently gave fans a glimpse into what she called a “special” trip to The Masters, sharing behind-the-scenes snaps from one of the sport’s most iconic events.

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Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram Kai Trump recently attended the Masters.

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In photos from the outing, Kai looked relaxed and happy as she posed on the legendary grounds, rocking a sporty white top with her event credentials around her neck. She also snapped a smiling photo alongside pro-golfer Bryson DeChambeau, clearly enjoying the electric atmosphere of the tournament.

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However, some didn't like to see her having fun amid the ongoing Iran crisis. One person wrote, "Getting skewered daily for the tone deafness, but you’re gonna keep on posting, huh? That tracks," while another said, "Have some guts, and speak up against you grandpas war crimes." A third person added, "Constantly plunging the tax payers." A fourth stated, "Entitlement!!! Needs a dose of the real world." Some defended the teenager, with one person writing, "Dude, y'all need to stop bothering her she’s done nothing wrong."

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Source: MEGA; @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram Vanessa Trump is still supporting Tiger Woods despite the controversy around him.

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The feel-good getaway comes just under two weeks after Tiger made headlines following his arrest tied to a car crash in Jupiter Island, Fla., on March 27. According to reports, when authorities arrived at the scene, Woods allegedly showed signs of impairment and was found with two hydrocodone pills in his pocket. He explained that he deals with ongoing pain from multiple surgeries and injuries.

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Source: MEGA Tiger Woods was recently arrested after a car crash.

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While he passed a breathalyzer test, he refused to provide a urine sample. His mugshot later showed him appearing tired and glassy-eyed. Tiger claimed the crash happened while he was distracted, changing the radio station and using his phone. "The driver of [the pickup truck] looked in his mirror and saw a dark colored Land Rover overtaking him at high speeds," an officer reported of the crash. "He tried to edge off to the side of the road, but this is a small two-lane road and there was no shoulder for this pressure cleaner gentleman to get off the side of the road. As he was trying to move to the side of the road, the Land Rover overtook him at the last minute, swerved to avoid a collision, but clipped the back end of the trailer."

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The renowned athlete later pleaded not guilty in his DUI case.

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Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram Kai Trump is an competitive amateur golfer.

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