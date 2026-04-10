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'Entitlement': Kai Trump Blasted for Enjoying 'Special' Trip to the Masters Amid Iran Crisis

kai trump masters trip after tiger woods arrest
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump was blasted for enjoying a 'special' Masters trip.

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April 10 2026, Published 12:43 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump was blasted for attending the Masters — weeks after her mom Vanessa Trump’s boyfriend, Tiger Woods, was arrested and amid the ongoing Iran crisis.

The young golfer recently gave fans a glimpse into what she called a “special” trip to The Masters, sharing behind-the-scenes snaps from one of the sport’s most iconic events.

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image of Kai Trump recently attended the Masters.
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump recently attended the Masters.

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In photos from the outing, Kai looked relaxed and happy as she posed on the legendary grounds, rocking a sporty white top with her event credentials around her neck. She also snapped a smiling photo alongside pro-golfer Bryson DeChambeau, clearly enjoying the electric atmosphere of the tournament.

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However, some didn't like to see her having fun amid the ongoing Iran crisis.

One person wrote, "Getting skewered daily for the tone deafness, but you’re gonna keep on posting, huh? That tracks," while another said, "Have some guts, and speak up against you grandpas war crimes."

A third person added, "Constantly plunging the tax payers."

A fourth stated, "Entitlement!!! Needs a dose of the real world."

Some defended the teenager, with one person writing, "Dude, y'all need to stop bothering her she’s done nothing wrong."

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Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram
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image of Vanessa Trump is still supporting Tiger Woods despite the controversy around him.
Source: MEGA; @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Vanessa Trump is still supporting Tiger Woods despite the controversy around him.

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The feel-good getaway comes just under two weeks after Tiger made headlines following his arrest tied to a car crash in Jupiter Island, Fla., on March 27.

According to reports, when authorities arrived at the scene, Woods allegedly showed signs of impairment and was found with two hydrocodone pills in his pocket. He explained that he deals with ongoing pain from multiple surgeries and injuries.

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image of Tiger Woods was recently arrested after a car crash.
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods was recently arrested after a car crash.

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While he passed a breathalyzer test, he refused to provide a urine sample. His mugshot later showed him appearing tired and glassy-eyed.

Tiger claimed the crash happened while he was distracted, changing the radio station and using his phone.

"The driver of [the pickup truck] looked in his mirror and saw a dark colored Land Rover overtaking him at high speeds," an officer reported of the crash. "He tried to edge off to the side of the road, but this is a small two-lane road and there was no shoulder for this pressure cleaner gentleman to get off the side of the road. As he was trying to move to the side of the road, the Land Rover overtook him at the last minute, swerved to avoid a collision, but clipped the back end of the trailer."

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The renowned athlete later pleaded not guilty in his DUI case.

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kai trump special trip to masters
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump is an competitive amateur golfer.

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Days after the incident, the golf legend spoke out about his next steps.

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health," he shared on social media. "This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."

"I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally," he continued. "I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."

Despite the controversy, a source claimed Vanessa isn’t walking away from the relationship.

The pair reportedly started dating in late 2024 and went Instagram official in March 2025 with PDA-filled posts.

According to the insider, Tiger remains highly desirable in their Palm Beach circle.

"He’s the biggest golfer in the world, and he’s a gazillionaire," the source said. "There aren’t that many options."

Vanessa also appeared to stand by him publicly, sharing a photo of the two of them with a simple message: "Love you."

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