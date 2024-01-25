'Red Flag': Kaia Gerber Sparks Mixed Reactions After Confessing She 'Loves to Cry in the Shower'
Kaia Gerber may not spill the tea on her romance with Austin Butler, but she had no problem discussing other aspects of her personal life during her interview on the new series In the Know.
The AppleTV+ program features comedian Zach Woods voicing a stop-motion puppet named Lauren Caspian, a radio host who conducts some weird chats with celebrities.
While some of the talk centered about the brunette beauty's modeling career, she was also asked some odd questions, including one inquiry about her "relationship with the shower."
Gerber, 22, gave a candid response, confessing, "I love crying in the shower... when you don't know what's tears and what's water. That's one of my favorite things."
Her quote concerned some social media users, with one person writing on X, "She needs help."
Another individual said her behavior is a "red flag," while a third commented, "She may need to seek help if she’s crying in the shower."
As OK! reported, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber is going strong with Butler, 32, whom she was first linked to in late 2021.
In May of 2023, an insider claimed the two had even moved in together.
"They’re very much in love. He’s always at her place, and she’s always at his place, so they figured why not just live together," the insider spilled to a magazine.
"It sounds cheesy, but their relationship is the real deal," the source declared. "After two weeks of dating, Kaia told him that she loves him."
According to the source, the starlet worried her parents wouldn't approve of the relationship since the Elvis lead is a decade older, but everything turned out just fine.
"She knew her mom and dad would warm to Austin once they met him — and they did," the insider shared. "Cindy and Rande have totally welcomed Austin into the family and approve of them living together."
Kaia previously explained that despite stopping out to red carpets with her boyfriend, they want to keep the details of their romance to themselves.
"You have to silence the outside world," the young Hollywood star explained to i-D. "The only people who know anything about anything are the people in the relationship. The public is very loud, so you have to make your own feelings even louder."
Prior to hitting it off with Butler, Kaia dated Saltburn star Jacob Elordi for one year.
Daily Mail reported on Gerber's quote from the show.