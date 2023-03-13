Austin Butler Refuses To Talk About Girlfriend Kaia Gerber On Oscars Red Carpet, Brings Agent As His Plus-One

If Elvis lead Austin Butler takes home Best Actor at this year's Academy Awards, he'll become the first man born in the 1990s to ever achieve the accomplishment — but despite the hype, girlfriend Kaia Gerber didn't tag along for his big night.

The Hollywood hunk graced the red carpet solo, and though correspondent Ashley Graham asked him, "Where's Kaia?" he avoided answering the question by revealing he brought his best friend and agent James Farrell as his plus-one.