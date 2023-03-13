Austin Butler Refuses To Talk About Girlfriend Kaia Gerber On Oscars Red Carpet, Brings Agent As His Plus-One
If Elvis lead Austin Butler takes home Best Actor at this year's Academy Awards, he'll become the first man born in the 1990s to ever achieve the accomplishment — but despite the hype, girlfriend Kaia Gerber didn't tag along for his big night.
The Hollywood hunk graced the red carpet solo, and though correspondent Ashley Graham asked him, "Where's Kaia?" he avoided answering the question by revealing he brought his best friend and agent James Farrell as his plus-one.
According to an outlet, the model, 21, was unable to attend since she's set to appear at 2023 SXSW to promote her flick Bottoms.
Butler, 31, hinted last month that he wouldn't have Gerber on his arm at the Sunday, March 12, Oscars. "I think I’m gonna bring James because he’s been on this ride with me for a long time," he told an outlet.
"I’ve known him since I was 17 years old and he also happens to be my agent. We were friends first, and I would not have my career without him," the Zoey 101 alum insisted. "The amount of times that he’s helping me to decide on whether or not to do something or he’s pushed me to. He’s believed in me in moments where maybe I didn’t believe in myself."
- Will Exes Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Cross Paths At The 2023 Oscars? Fans Hope For 'Some Drama'
- Austin Butler Praises Riley Keough For Being 'Such A Strong Woman' 2 Months After Her Mother Lisa Marie Tragically Died
- Lisa Marie Presley Felt Stressed About Returning To The Spotlight For 'Elvis' Press After COVID-19 Pandemic: Source
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
On the other hand, Butler's ex Vanessa Hudgens, the one who always encouraged him to take on a role portraying the King of Rock 'n Roll, was at the big show, though it's unclear if the two crossed paths.
In a January interview with Los Angeles Times, he recalled how Hudgens always knew he was destined for the life-changing gig. "We'd been together for so long and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment and so I really, I owe her a lot for believing in me," he gushed, though he didn't identify her by name, simply referring to the singer-actress as his "partner at the time."
Just Jared reported on why Gerber wasn't in attendance, while Access Hollywood spoke to Butler about his plus-one plans.