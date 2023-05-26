Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Are 'Very Much in Love,' Insider Dishes: 'Their Relationship Is the Real Deal'
Austin Butler swept Kaia Gerber off her feet — so much so, the Oscar nominee will now be helping the model sweep up her floors!
According to an insider, the lovebirds of one-and-a-half years recently decided to start shacking up.
"They’re very much in love. He’s always at her place, and she’s always at his place, so they figured why not just live together," an insider spilled to a magazine.
"It sounds cheesy, but their relationship is the real deal," the source declared. "After two weeks of dating, Kaia told him that she loves him, and now she’s asked him to move into her Los Angeles home!"
Though some scoffed at their age difference — at 21, the brunette beauty is a decade younger than the 31-year-old actor — it hasn't been an issue for them. In fact, the insider claimed even Gerber's famous 'rents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, are on board with them dating.
"Kaia feared they’d be worried about the 10-year age gap. But she knew her mom and dad would warm to Austin once they met him — and they did," the source shared. "Cindy and Rande have totally welcomed Austin into the family and approve of them living together."
The duo first sparked romance rumors in December 2021, one month after the fashionista broke up with boyfriend of one year Jacob Elordi.
The pair kept things mostly under the radar until spring 2022, when they walked a red carpet and posed together, doing so at the Met Gala.
However, they refrained from doing the same at this year's Academy Awards, where the Elvis lead was up for Best Actor — though they did reunite for Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party.
The two have still kept their relationship very private, and when Butler was asked about it during a 2022 interview, he replied, "I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that. But thank you for providing the space."
Butler was previously linked to Lily-Rose Depp and ended his nine-year relationship with Vanessa Hudgens in late 2021.
