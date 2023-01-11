Burning Love! Austin Butler Makes Out With Girlfriend Kaia Gerber After Golden Globes Win — Watch
Austin Butler may have been a big winner in more ways than one after the 2023 Golden Globes!
In a now-viral TikTok, the Hollywood hunk and his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, shared quite the make out session after Butler took home the Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture award for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in 2022's Elvis.
In the clip originally shared by French journalist Alexandre Maras, the model, who donned a slinky black gown paired with a matching clutch purse, wrapped her arms around her man, who rocked a slick black tuxedo, as they shared a passionate kiss.
Gerber did not walk the red carpet with her boyfriend of nearly a year, as Butler opted to take his sister Ashley as his date to the annual star-studded affair.
While there was no romantic partner on Butler's arm ahead of his big night, Butler has been driving the internet wild for seemingly shading ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens, whom he split from in January of 2020, by calling her a "friend" when recounting the lead-up to him portraying the King of Rock and Roll.
"I was going to look at Christmas lights with a friend, and there was an Elvis Christmas song on the radio, and I was singing along, and my friend looked over at me and goes, ‘You’ve got to play Elvis.’ I said, ‘Oh, that’s such a long shot,'" he recounted during a round table discussion with The Hollywood Reporter. “A couple of weeks later, I was playing the piano. I never really sang for any of my friends or anything. That same friend was there and I was playing the piano. She said, ‘I’m serious. You gotta figure out how you can get the rights to a script.’”
People were quick to recall the High School Musical star's 2019 appearance on Live! with Kelly & Ryan where she recalled how her then-boyfriend's role came about.
"It’s so crazy because last December, we were driving along and we were listening to Christmas music, and then an Elvis Presley Christmas song came on. He had just dyed his hair dark — he’s a natural blonde blonde — and I was looking at him and he was singing along and I was like, ‘Babe, you need to play Elvis,’” she remembered of the moment.
“Then in January, he was sitting at the piano — he’s a musician — and he’s playing and he’s singing and I’m like, ‘I don’t know how, but you need to figure out how you can play Elvis. Like, I don’t know how we get rights or what we do, but you need to play him,'" Hudgens said.
“him calling vanessa hudgens a ‘friend’ PLEASEEEE,” one fan tweeted, while another added, “It’s not a huge deal, but do people really not realize that saying ‘friend’ is disrespectful when someone was an integral part of almost a decade of your life?? Like, he couldnt have said ‘my partner at the time’ or even credited her with ‘vanessa hudgens, my gf at the time’ ??”