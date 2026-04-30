Kaia Gerber Strips Down to Tiny White Thong and Exposes Her Chest in New Thirst Trap Photos

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Kaia Gerber didn’t feel like getting fully dressed in her latest Instagram post. The model went braless as a sheer white top slipped off her shoulders, paired with a tiny thong, on Thursday, April 30. Gerber, 24, styled her hair in a messy low ponytail as she closed her eyes and turned her head to the side in the snap.

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Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram Kaia Gerber is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, she bared her toned physique in a triangle-shaped bikini top, gold necklace and small hoop earrings. Cindy Crawford’s daughter seemed to have just stepped out of the water as she held up an array of shells for the camera. Gerber kicked off her photo dump by exposing her nipples in a see-through white crop top with jeans and a khaki trench coat. The Instagram carousel was complete with a painting of a nude woman, a Jeopardy clue mentioning her on the TV and her dog taking a snooze. She also featured a quote highlighted in a book that read, “They cannot be hands-free, see, the feminine figures must juggle something or they must be shown multitasking.” In response, Gerber captioned her post, “The feminine figures must juggle something.”

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Kaia Gerber's Other Recent Racy Photo

Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram Kaia Gerber showed off her toned body after a dip in the water.

This is not the first time the 24-year-old has bared her body online. On April 10, her black lace bra peeked out underneath a cropped blazer as she attended an event for her new film, Mother Mary, at Vidiots in Los Angeles, Calif. She paired her sultry attire with jeans and pointed-toe heels. “Mother Mary by David Lowery !!!!! 🩸 @a24 @vidiots,” she captioned her post. Ashley Park commented heart-eyes emojis, while Julia Garner added, “Beyond beautiful @kaiagerber 😍.”

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Kaia Gerber Recently Vacationed With Boyfriend Lewis Pullman

Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram Kaia Gerber was first romantically linked to Lewis Pullman in January 2025.

Gerber’s latest photos come a little over one week after she enjoyed a tropical vacation in Mexico with boyfriend Lewis Pullman. The duo was photographed holding hands on the beach and swimming in the ocean on Saturday, April 18. The model stunned in a tiny blue bikini while her man went shirtless and donned navy swim trunks. They were first romantically linked in January 2025 as she attended his 32nd birthday party at Salazar in Los Angeles, Calif.

Kaia Gerber Previously Dated Austin Butler for 3 Years

Source: MEGA Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler reportedly have 'no bad blood.'