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Kaia Gerber Strips Down to Tiny White Thong and Exposes Her Chest in New Thirst Trap Photos

Photo of Kaia Gerber
Source: MEGA/@kaiagerber/Instagram

Kaia Gerber left little to the imagination as she stripped her clothes off in a risqué new post.

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April 30 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

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Kaia Gerber didn’t feel like getting fully dressed in her latest Instagram post.

The model went braless as a sheer white top slipped off her shoulders, paired with a tiny thong, on Thursday, April 30.

Gerber, 24, styled her hair in a messy low ponytail as she closed her eyes and turned her head to the side in the snap.

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Image of Kaia Gerber is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford.
Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram

Kaia Gerber is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, she bared her toned physique in a triangle-shaped bikini top, gold necklace and small hoop earrings. Cindy Crawford’s daughter seemed to have just stepped out of the water as she held up an array of shells for the camera.

Gerber kicked off her photo dump by exposing her nipples in a see-through white crop top with jeans and a khaki trench coat.

The Instagram carousel was complete with a painting of a nude woman, a Jeopardy clue mentioning her on the TV and her dog taking a snooze. She also featured a quote highlighted in a book that read, “They cannot be hands-free, see, the feminine figures must juggle something or they must be shown multitasking.”

In response, Gerber captioned her post, “The feminine figures must juggle something.”

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Kaia Gerber's Other Recent Racy Photo

Image of Kaia Gerber showed off her toned body after a dip in the water.
Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram

Kaia Gerber showed off her toned body after a dip in the water.

This is not the first time the 24-year-old has bared her body online. On April 10, her black lace bra peeked out underneath a cropped blazer as she attended an event for her new film, Mother Mary, at Vidiots in Los Angeles, Calif. She paired her sultry attire with jeans and pointed-toe heels.

Mother Mary by David Lowery !!!!! 🩸 @a24 @vidiots,” she captioned her post.

Ashley Park commented heart-eyes emojis, while Julia Garner added, “Beyond beautiful @kaiagerber 😍.”

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Kaia Gerber Recently Vacationed With Boyfriend Lewis Pullman

Image of Kaia Gerber was first romantically linked to Lewis Pullman in January 2025.
Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram

Kaia Gerber was first romantically linked to Lewis Pullman in January 2025.

Gerber’s latest photos come a little over one week after she enjoyed a tropical vacation in Mexico with boyfriend Lewis Pullman. The duo was photographed holding hands on the beach and swimming in the ocean on Saturday, April 18. The model stunned in a tiny blue bikini while her man went shirtless and donned navy swim trunks.

They were first romantically linked in January 2025 as she attended his 32nd birthday party at Salazar in Los Angeles, Calif.

Kaia Gerber Previously Dated Austin Butler for 3 Years

Image of Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler reportedly have 'no bad blood.'
Source: MEGA

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler reportedly have 'no bad blood.'

Before Pullman, Gerber dated Austin Butler for over three years. The stars’ breakup was confirmed in January of last year, although it was reported they called it quits in late 2024. At the time, TMZ revealed there was “no bad blood” between them, and the “relationship just simply ran its course.”

During a February 2024 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Gerber said of keeping her relationships out of the spotlight: “Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible.”

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