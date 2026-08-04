Kaia Gerber Strips Down in Topless Selfie as She Shows Behind-the-Scenes Moments From 'The Shards'

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Kaia Gerber is taking fans behind the scenes of her latest acting project. The model and actress shared a carousel of photos from the set of FX's The Shards, including a stunning selfie in which she appeared topless, strategically cropped to keep it non-explicit.

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Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram Kaia Gerber shared a behind-the-scenes photo collection from the set of ‘The Shards,’ including a cropped topless selfie.

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The candid snap showcased her natural beauty as she looked straight into the camera, with her loose brunette waves framing her face. The photo dump offered much more than the eye-catching selfie, giving followers a glimpse at life on set and the close friendships she built while filming the highly anticipated series.

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Stylish Looks and Fun Moments on Set

Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram Kaia Gerber also posted candid moments with her castmates, giving fans a closer look at the atmosphere on set.

In another snap, the 24-year-old slipped into a sleek black dress with an open-back design while posing inside what appeared to be a wardrobe room lined with elaborate costumes. She rested one hand in her hair as clothing racks filled the background. The carousel also featured a fun group selfie with two of her The Shards costars. The trio smiled brightly for the camera, capturing the lighthearted energy behind the scenes. Another candid photo showed Gerber enjoying an outdoor meal with Homer Gere. The two stretched their arms toward one another to form a heart shape while relaxing on a sunny rooftop terrace. The final image captured Gerber posing in an elevator mirror alongside Hayes Warner. She kept her look effortlessly chic in a fitted black dress and oversized sunglasses, while Warner sported an all-black outfit topped off with a platinum blonde wig.

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‘The Shards’ Marks Another Major Acting Role

Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram ‘The Shards’ is based on Bret Easton Ellis' novel and follows a group of prep school students in 1981 Los Angeles.

Gerber has been busy promoting The Shards in recent weeks. She recently turned heads at the New York City premiere of the FX drama, wearing a sparkling sheer gown that quickly became one of the evening's standout fashion moments. Created by Ryan Murphy and based on Bret Easton Ellis' novel of the same name, the upcoming series marks another major acting role for Gerber as she continues to expand her career beyond modeling. Set in Los Angeles in 1981, The Shards follows a fictionalized 17-year-old version of Ellis and his elite prep school friends as they navigate the darker side of adolescence while a mysterious new student arrives around the same time a serial killer begins terrorizing the city. Gerber stars as Susan Reynolds, the school's popular and influential queen bee, who also happens to be the main character's longtime best friend. The first two episodes of the series are set to premiere on Disney+ on August 5.

Murphy Reveals Why Gerber Was the Perfect Choice

Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram Kaia Gerber plays Susan Reynolds, a popular student who is also the main character's longtime best friend.